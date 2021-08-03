Contemporary Fall 2021 Men’s Trend: Urban Utility – WWD

A utility-inspired walk-in closet is the perfect look for channeling the outdoors, whether it’s taking the train or heading to your backyard to finally get started on this DIY project.

This perfect blend of comfort and style has been a staple trend for several seasons now, and the reappearance of utilitarian clothing offers fashion, convenience, and a sense of preparedness in uncertain times. The trend was strong as people started dressing again this year – those handy pockets for the essentials of the day, like mini hand sanitizers and spare masks.

The fall 2021 men’s collections featured loose, flowing silhouettes and cocooning softness. With comfort continuing to be key, utility jackets have been rated as a strong outerwear for the season by the world’s top retailers. Since most utility pieces are lightweight and stackable by nature, they help transcend the seasons and make them excellent bullion pieces that last for years.

The Saharan obsession peaked on the Spring 2020 runways, maintaining its popularity as the rebellious outerwear of choice for style icons like Ernest Hemingway and Clint Eastwood – an item that historically consisted of less to dress for dinner than to catch it. The Saharan is a design classic, whether you are in real life or one of the many interpretations of fashion.

Safari-inspired clothing continues to feature in the fall 2021 runway collections, as well as in the contemporary market. Casual and accessible pieces, such as loose organic cotton tank tops, pleated linen safari shorts, and cargo pants with oversized pockets, provide consumers with multiple possibilities and offerings to remix the look.

The trend was also a key player in Disney’s latest movie “Jungle Cruise,” which just hit theaters, as well as streaming on Disney +. Based on the Walt Disney theme park attraction of the same name, the film set during World War I centers on actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on a thrilling descent into the Amazon jungle, the costumes offering a true tribute to the urban explorer.

WWD has rounded up some of the best looks from the runway, sure to set you in the right mood and inspire you to be inspired by some of the more laid back and laid back options in the contemporary market.