Caravana ready for global growth with support from Cho Ventures





Mexican artisan brand Caravana, inspired by ancient Mayan culture, is aiming for global expansion with investment from Cho Ventures, the private investment firm founded by entrepreneur Tony Cho. Caravana was launched in 2011 by Jacopo Jack Lanniello with a focus on ready-to-wear pieces, accessories and handmade lifestyle products using traditional weaving and handcraft techniques. The neo-artisan business also reflects the culture it honors, with 70 percent of its employees being Mayans and women making up 70 percent of its management team. In a statement, Caravana said Cho Ventures will help it grow into a leading sustainable lifestyle brand, expanding into new product categories, verticals and global markets, as well as helping with development. new strategic partnerships. Tony Cho, founder of Cho Ventures, said in a statement: Our investment goes beyond the strategic growth of Caravanas, as our values ​​align with the goal of having a positive impact; celebrate and promote indigenous cultures, rituals and women; and emphasizing the importance of sustainability. I have known Jack the founder of Caravanas for many years and consider him a visionary. He sets the example that our investment strategy aims to amplify and, together, we will make Caravana a benchmark brand for sustainable lifestyles. Image: Courtesy of Caravana by Richard Stow Cho Ventures invests in Caravana and participates in the launch of the new Prao brand with Marios Schwab Jack Lanniello, Founder and Creative Director of Caravana, added: Caravana is a lifestyle brand for those seeking a more conscious approach to creating a future that benefits the individual, the collective and the planet. itself through sustainability and recognition of culture and art. Cho Ventures understands the need to protect the environment and the importance of cultural connectivity. Their support gives Caravana the ability to further develop our community on a global scale and improve the world around us. With Cho Ventures, our efforts continue to build a better future for the next generation and to inspire them to pursue a legacy of lasting living. The investment also acts as a catalyst for Caravana to launch the new Prao brand, a fashion brand created by Lanniello and fashion designer Marios Schwab to capture the spirit of modern Greece in collaboration with Noema, a new restaurant and bar in the old town of Mykonos. Image: Courtesy of Caravana by Richard Stow 2021 has been described as a defining year for Caravana, with new store openings in Miami, Ibiza, St Tropez and Bodrum. She also developed a Bazaar retail concept with her partner Scorpios in Mykonos. The Scorpios Bazaar now features a 3,000 square foot Berber tent that showcases a selection of artisan brands sharing the same core values ​​of ancient craftsmanship and sustainability. Caravana is also available at over 55 retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Farfetch and its own online store. In addition, the investment made possible thanks to the Cho Ventures Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF), will also allow Caravana to open its American head office in the community of Miamis Little Haiti. They will join other companies in the Cho Ventures portfolio in a new state-of-the-art office location being renovated and scheduled to open in Q2 2022 in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, a program of US government push to revitalize underserved communities by creating jobs. and economic development. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed. Cho Ventures is the family office arm of Tony and Ximena Cho, focusing on strategic venture capital investments in the areas of sustainable technology, conscious fashion, impact hospitality, health and wellness. be, and other value-aligned investment opportunities. Image: Courtesy of Caravana by Richard Stow Image: Courtesy of Caravana by Richard Stow

