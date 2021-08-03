A story of how skinny jeans became a denim of choice for hip-hop

Discover this story and more in HIGHEnergy, a print magazine from Highsnobiety, available from retailers worldwide and in our online store

Skinny jeans have always been polarized as they are slim. Although they started with punk rockers like the Ramones and rock n roll sex symbols like Iggy Pop, it was in the hyper-masculine world of hip-hop that pants started to challenge traditional notions of toughness. While the skinny was present during the genesis of hip-hop glam, it was the baggy roughneck style that dominated in the 1990s and became synonymous with the genre. When a new generation of rappers started wearing skinny jeans in the mid-2000s, it not only changed the history of denim’s imprint on hip-hop style, but also the way men could look. ‘express in general. What was once the subversive and gendered uniform worshiped by the underground and despised by the OGs, has become a staple in the wardrobe of traditional rappers today.

So what’s the secret to skinny success, and how did it end up on top?

1982: When Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five released their magnum opus, The Message, the cover came with a photo of the South Bronx band wearing skinny jeans and shiny leather pants. The style reflects a moment of transition between glam-rock decor of the mid-70s and athleisure of the 80s. Drawing inspiration from the downtown punk scene and their skinny, leather-clad looks, the band represented an exciting fusion: part glam-drama, part biker gang, part 80s pop opulence. Whether denim, leather or suede, the Furious Five loved their tight pants.

1988: As hip-hop evolved as an art form and spread across the country, the glam-inspired uniforms associated with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five shifted to reflect the everyday uniforms of teens and young adults who were intrinsic to the culture. Street photos by photographer Jamel Shabazz in 1980s Brooklyn capture how jeans and denim trucker jackets provided authentic contrast to flashy performance clothing, reinforcing the reality behind the music, the places it was consumed, and the places it was consumed. more and more produced. At the same time, bands like Beastie Boys and Public Enemys Chuck D took what was going on in rock and channeled it through the hip-hop filter by mixing skinny jeans with high tops.

2007: Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish of The Cool Kids are widely credited with spearheading the renaissance of skinny rap jeans in the mid-2000s. It was this underground duo that paved the way for today’s Cudis, Chances and Young Thugs. hui with their loose, wacky and empowering hip-hop style dubbed hipster hop in the era. Chicago natives introduced the retro vintage style like snapbacks, striped American Apparel tees and, of course, their brightly colored skinnies. Plus, they made 2000s sneakerhead culture an integral part of hip-hop, rocking SBs and Jordans who would influence everyone from A $ AP Mob to Odd Future.

2008: While they might not be considered skinny compared to today’s spray-on pants, Pharrell was one of the first to embrace slim jeans when loose fit and sagging were at their peak. It was around this time that Pharrell released his BBC and BAPE baggy jeans to replace it with slender styles paired with SpongeBob SquarePants t-shirts and white-rimmed glasses, no doubt a nod to the nu-rave scene that was going on in east London at the time. . Andrew Luecke, author of Cool: style, sound and subversion, sees the current trend for skinny jeans in hip-hop as a direct lineage of skateboarding in the 2000s. He cites skaters Jim Greco and Andrew Reynolds as influential artists like Pharrell, who introduced the new aesthetic of skating to the skateboard. hip-hop.

2009: When rap group SoCal New Boyz released their album Skinny jeans and a mic, the outing opened with the track Cricketz, which addressed the controversy surrounding their glowing neon and plaid skinny jeans. Jeans / stay skinny like I’m starving my fabric, Legacy rap. Yeah, another fucking thing / You’ll never see me care about another man’s jeans. The line was a response to Jay-Z’s attack on his 2008 track Swagga Like Us, where he rapped, I can’t wear skinny jeans because my knots don’t fit So I rock Roc jeans because my knots are so thick. Baggy had been a fixture in hip-hop for so long that it was easy to forget that 25 years ago, rappers proudly wore tight jeans.

2009: While Kanye West has claimed he did it so we could wear tight jeans during a 2016 Twitter battle with Wiz Khalifa, he certainly wasn’t the first in his peer group to wear pants. tight. But West was right when he said he made designer skinny denim ubiquitous. It was Ye, after all, who stormed the 2009 Taylor Swifts VMA talk wearing a pair of Balmain biker jeans. In 2010, he introduced the world of rap to the Hedi Slimanes Dior Homme denim line on the track Christian Dior Denim Flow, a song that represents the tipping point for male rappers ditching loose cuts in favor of something more. narrow.

2010: In May 2010, Bay Area rapper Lil B The BasedGod tweeted, My pants are so small I should be rewarded ….. I’m wearing jeans so small that I don’t zip them up. SMALL MOB PANTS. His penchant for skinny cuts came after his departure from The Pack, the rap group known for their loose cuts and Vans. The BasedGod loved skinny jeans so much that he devoted an entire piece to them in 2012, a snapshot of his quirky ally brand hinting at the homophobia that often clung to these pants in hip-hop to the era. Tiny pants yeah, and I’m riding a full tank / bulletproof vest, fruity-looking purple jeans, is one of the less salacious lines.

2011: Some rappers are experiencing an evolution of style. Some go through a pure sartorial metamorphosis, channeling a completely different atmosphere. Grammy winner Lil Wayne, who sold platinum, suffered the latter. When Weezy started skating in 2010, we saw a transformation from chic Magnolia Projects into a SoCal skater. In 2011, Wayne had reached rock star height when he reached the VMA scene in a pair of leopard print jeggings for women from Tripp NYC. (That same year, even rapper OG Jay-Z wore skinny jeans with everyone despite his lyrical claim to the contrary.)

2014 : When Kid Cudi released his hit Day N Nite in 2008, he not only created a new genre of electronic indie and hip-hop music that would become a cornerstone of modern rap, but produced an amalgamation of dress styles. In the video of the pieces, Cudi appears wearing skinny brown jeans, a leather jacket and a beanie, a look iconic from the independent scenes at the house at the time. Fast forward to 2014 and skinnies were still a mainstay of the Cudis wardrobe. The outfits he wore to two weekend performances at Coachella that year became a benchmark for men’s fashion. The first was a pair of dusty washed skinny denim shorts worn with a vintage cherry red cropped top. The second was a pair of artfully distressed jeans worn with a vintage T-shirt.

2015 : In the mid-2010s, the new hip-hop style guard led by Theophilus London, Travis Scott and A $ AP Rocky began pushing a second wave of gender and genre adjustments. For a second, Balmains waxed biker jeans were all the rage. Then it was extremely skinny fits and chain-embellished denim from Saint Laurent, much like the ones Young Thug wore at a 2016 VFILES show. As the jeans got tighter, they evolved with longer lengths that allowed them to be stacked and become loose at the ankles, providing extra texture to the ultra-tight look.

2017: After a decade of reign, the skinny peaked in 2017. No longer a symbol of subversion, the skinny’s place in mainstream rap has been secured by Mike Amiris’ infamous ripped jeans, a staple for groups like Migos, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert. . While Amiris’ designs may have all the hallmarks of the traditional rock n roll style such as rips, bandana patches, and chain embellishments, he doesn’t see his design aesthetic tied to the genre of music itself, but rather to today’s modern rock stars. It was around this time that the skinny got even tighter (with more distress) and often paired with chunky sneakers like Balenciagas Triple-S or Yeezy military boots.

2019: The roots of dropped pants go back to the loose fit of ’90s hip-hop, but in the mid-2010s Chicago rappers like Chief Keef and Fredo Santana evolved the look with thinner jeans worn stacked at the ankle. The trend is still alive and well thanks to rappers like 22Gz or Sauce Walka, who often wear low cuts with BB Simon belts in homage to 2000s rappers like Max B, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana.

2021: Today’s nostalgic trend cycles have seen rappers revert to the classic ’90s wide-legged cuts that Tupac would have endorsed. But for bands like Playboi Carti and Lancey Foux, who draw on the avant-garde punk and gothic styles of late rock stars like Dave Vanian and Sid Vicious, the skinny remains a staple. These aren’t the typical stonewash jeans you would expect from rebel groups like The Ramones, but rather the stylish designs from brands like 1017 ALYX 9SM or Rick Owens who have made skinny cuts in premium leather or resin coverings for make them look like leather.

