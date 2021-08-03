Design Holding appoints Daniel Lalonde as Chief Executive Officer





Former SMCP President and CEO Daniel Lalonde has been named the new CEO of Design Holdings and will join the company in October 2021. Lalonde has a proven track record of establishing brands as global leaders, particularly in the high-end consumer space, and although Design Holding, a market leader in high-end design is not at the forefront. fashion, he has fashion ties with a new joint venture with Fendi to develop Italian furniture brands Fendi Casa. I am extremely happy to join Design Holding, Lalonde said in a press release. I look forward to harnessing the power of Design Holdings’ brands and the many opportunities for growth to come, including the recent focus on direct e-commerce and digitalization, shifting to a customer-centric mindset. consumer and the ambition set for the recently launched joint venture. with Fendi. Lalonde has been tasked with leading the company into its next stage of growth, including the company’s continued international expansion, the development of its multi-channel proposition and its shift to an increasingly direct-to-consumer distribution strategy. For the past seven years, Lalonde has been in charge of SMCP, the French group which includes Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac, and has been responsible for leading the company’s successful listing on Euronext Paris and overseeing a period exceptional growth. . Previously, Lalonde was President of Ralph Lauren International and held leadership positions at LVMH, as President and CEO of Met et Chandon and Dom Perignon worldwide, and President and CEO of Louis Vuitton North America. . He also helped grow Nespresso from a start-up to a successful global brand, serving as both Managing Director North America and Global COO. Marco De Benedetti, Managing Director and Co-Director of Carlyle Europe Partners and Andrea C. Bonomi, Founder and Chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board of Investindustrial, said on behalf of the shareholders: We are delighted that Daniel has joined Design Holding at this important moment in the Group’s history. He brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record that make him the ideal candidate to lead Design Holding as it enters the next phase of its growth. Design Holding offers several high-end design brands, including B&B Italia, Flos, Louis Poulsen, Arclinea and the American e-commerce platform YDesign. Gabriele Del Torchio will remain non-executive chairman of Design Holding.

