Why you should chew a little for a gum top





Remember ten years ago: London Fashion Week for men was just a spark in the eyes of CFBs, the street style was still in its infancy and the very sharp three-piece suits worn by Donald Draper and his army of stylish Mad Men were considered the cutting edge of men’s fashion. Fast forward a decade and, my God, how far we’ve come. Aside from the brief jersey interlude induced by the pandemic, last year Harry Styles wore a Gucci dress on the cover of American Vogue, this year, A $ AP Rocky wore a kilt on the blanket of American GQ and, more recently, menswear designers around the world have started to reject normative gender caution, with even the straighter lacy brands sending looks and clothing freewheeling to their respective runways: blouses. in silk crept into the Giorgio Armanis SS22 show, while frisky mini skirts slipped onto Prada’s shiny red catwalk. But far from being a fad, this movement towards total flexibility, whether in the broader areas of the genre or the way a garment works or is simply worn, seems to have taken hold at the very heart of the fashion industry and, suffice to say, it’s exciting. One of the most intriguing pieces of clothing spawned by this new era of designer playfulness is a piece dubbed the chewing gum top. Defined as a long-sleeved vest, t-shirt or underlay with multiple cut-out holes, designed to evoke a stretched Hubba Bubba bubble spider web effect on the torso, it was hard to move for all of them. chewing gum tops parading the runways at the SS22 Menswear Fashion Shows in June. The look was most enticing at Y / Project, where Belgian designer Glenn Martens (who also oversees everything creative at Italian denim brand Diesel) extended a range of stringy cutout vests across the torso of his models in part of the brands wider collaboration with Fila. Y / Project SS22 Indeed, Martens spearheads the new male mood, eschewing the approach of the ups and downs of so many designers before him in favor of a unique and flexible approach to the figure. Designer-branded pieces include oversized origami shirts and blazers finished with expansive wrap-around panels and couture sensibility. At Rick Owens, the aesthetic was equally stringy, but this time the look was imbued with a witchcraft unique to Owens. The American designer has long defended the notion of genderless fashion and his interpretations of chewing gum vests could just as easily be worn by men or women as by the alien models who paraded in his parade in Venice. Rick Owens SS22 At GMBH, Serhat Isik and Benjamin Huseby showed off classic trench coats and coats finished with wrap-around wasp revenge dress trims, which revealed the shoulders of the ultra-masculine models and acted, in the words of the designers, like a exploration of whiteness. At Burberry, Ricardo Tisci took butch-fem cosplay in a different direction, with beefcake models walking the runway wearing the kind of sculpted open backs that wouldn’t have looked out of place in Regina George et al’s wardrobes. in the 2004 teen movie Bad girls. The most exciting thing about the chewing gum top along with all the other radical clothes that are born alongside it, from revenge coats to dude party dresses, is this viable, wearable and flattering alternative to shirts, suits. , pants, T-shirts and sweaters are finally coming to the fore. And they didn’t come too early, because here at GQ, have we never been so bored of our wardrobes, HBU? Now read Furry shoes are the ASMR videos of the shoe world If you don’t wear a buckle all day, you’re doing it wrong Balenciagas new couture for men is ballroom outfit for plutocrats

