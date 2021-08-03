Protective clothing: three revolutionary textile technologies





The upcoming trend will be protective clothing. This is a point on which many trend experts agree. Cocooning volumes and robust materials are therefore present, but protective clothing does not stop at styling. FashionUnited has listed three recent textile technologies that aim to protect us. Very loose swimsuits By coating cotton with a three-component solution of dopamine hydrochloride, 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane, and 1H, 1H, 2H, 2H-perfluorodecyltriethoxysilane, researchers in Wuhan, China, developed a tissue that can float and withstand up to ‘at 35 times its weight. The process is a one-step process that allows for large-scale manufacturing. The technology could be applied to life vests, but also to swimsuits and other protective clothing. Mosquito repellent clothing without insecticide By observing how Aedes aegypti – a mosquito that carries viruses that cause Zika, dengue, and yellow fever – bites, researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a material that completely prevents mosquito bites. The cloth armor was developed using a computer model based on the researchers’ observations. This technology should soon benefit a wider audience as Vector Textiles, a start-up in the state of North Carolina, intends to implement it in clothing that will soon be sold in the United States. h2> Antiviral materials Antiviral and antibacterial materials are on the rise. The one developed by the HeiQ group, a spin-off of ETH Zurich, is particularly convincing. The “HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 is one of the first textile technologies in the world to be proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 by an independent institution,” the company says on its dedicated webpage. HeiQ Viroblock is designed to inhibit the growth and persistence of bacteria and viruses enveloped on textile surfaces. The material is mainly intended for face masks. However, the company has just signed a collaboration agreement with The Lycra Company, so its knowledge of anti-viral materials should be developed at the consumer level. This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited in English by Kelly Press.

