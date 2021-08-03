The best summer clothes, shoes and accessories for men in 2021





Summer is upon us, and that means it’s high time to stock your wardrobe with all kinds of warm-weather basics, from swim shorts to sandals. Whether you’re lucky enough to have booked a summer vacation or plan to keep it low-key at home this year, you’ll want to have a plethora of sets on hand to keep you cool all summer long. Confused about where to start? We’ve rounded up a selection of the best men’s summer clothes, shoes and accessories that will ensure you spend the rest of the season in style. Add to Cart.

The Resort Co. The Resort Co. is the perfect go-to for vacation-ready men’s summer wear that combines ease of wear and style. Case in point: this versatile knitted polo shirt, handcrafted from soft knitted organic Italian pima cotton. Wear yours with linen shorts and sneakers for an effortless, luxurious holiday look.

Ripa Ripa Pantelleria swim shorts For printed swim shorts that will do just the right amount of statement, you can’t look past Ripa Ripa in particular, the brand’s Pantelleria swim shorts. Made in Italy from a soft, brushed fabric that dries quickly and comfortably, they feature a distinctly Mediterranean aesthetic. A braided nautical rope drawstring provides the perfect finishing touch.

Unregistered Bucket Hat Unrecorded likes to keep things as simple as possible. That’s the philosophy she applied to this perfectly clean back bob, ethically crafted from organic cotton and dyed and finished without the use of

heavy metals or allergenic disperse dyes. It’s a summer vacation staple, perfect for the beach or for exploring new cities.

Luca Faloni Lipari linen pants Every summer wardrobe needs lightweight linen pants that will carry you effortlessly from day to night. This is exactly what this pair of Luca Faloni achieves. With a relaxed, slightly tapered fit and a hidden drawstring, they’re as comfortable as they are stylish. Roll them up for a stroll along the beach or keep them as they are for an elegant al fresco dinner.

CDLP Pool Shorts Channel poolside elegance in CDLP’s pool shorts. Made from Ecovero, a premium viscose fiber derived from certified renewable wood sources, they offer a super soft feel and airy lightness. Pair them with the CDLP pool shirt and jacket.

ISTO. Camp collar shirt in seersucker Crafted in Portugal from organic cotton seersucker, this ISTO camp collar shirt. is ultra breathable and lightweight, making it a summer staple. Wear it with swim shorts and sandals during the day or under a stylish blazer with tailored linen pants and loafers for an effortless summer wedding look.

Wax London Seersucker Holm Short Stay on the train in a seersucker with these perfectly gathered shorts from Wax London. The classic blue and white stripes give them a relaxed nautical vibe that would complement a linen shirt and a pair of sneakers. They will make sure you look and feel cool during the sweltering summer months.

Oscar Deen Morris Sunglasses These retro-inspired sunglasses from London eyewear brand Oscar Deen are inspired by 1950s American aesthetics. With Mazzucchelli acetate frames and lightweight UV-protected plastic lenses, they’re as sturdy as they are. ‘elegant. The perfect finishing touch to any vacation ensemble.

Zesp leather slides Enjoying the same level of comfort but with a new sense of elegance, slides have replaced flip-flops as must-have summer shoes for men. This pair from French shoe brand Zesp gets our pick thanks to their luxurious combination of different types of leather. Premium foam and EVA sole provide ease of wearing all day.

Cap D’Arsne Coral Stripe Luxury Beach Towel Hit the beach in style, with the matching beach towel and cushions set by Cap D’Arsne, made in Paris from high quality heavyweight French cotton and Egyptian cotton The contrast of the coral stripes with the terry cotton fabric blue gives the towel and cushion an unmistakable sense of seaside chic. For more must-have summer clothing for men, check out our pick of the best drawstring shorts.

