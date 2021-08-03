Strong e-commerce growth boosts Joules FY21 results





Joules Group’s revenue for the fiscal year ended May 30, 2021 increased 4.3% to 199 million pounds, compared to 190.8 million pounds in fiscal year 20, with strong growth in e-commerce sales and the contribution of Garden Trading, more than offsetting the impact of forced store closings. , the cancellation of national shows across the UK and the impact of the pandemic on the group’s wholesale customers. Commenting on the company’s annual performance, Nick Jones, CEO of Joules, said in a statement: It’s safe to say that fiscal 21 was characterized by truly unprecedented business conditions. In this context, the group has made solid strategic progress, notably by developing our digital offering, increasing our active customer base and further diversifying as a leading lifestyle platform with the successful acquisition of Garden Trading and the continued expansion of Friends of Joules. Review of annual financial results Joules The company said e-commerce sales increased 48% to 122 million pounds and that excluding the acquisition of Garden Trading, e-commerce sales increased 43%. This growth, the company added, was driven by sales through the group’s websites. E-commerce accounted for 77 percent of the group’s retail revenue during the period. Overall sales of the store and company shows were £ 36.6million during the year, reflecting the forced closure of non-essential retail stores and the cancellation of shows and d events following Covid-19. During the period, Joules stores were closed for around six months, up from two months the year before. Joules’s wholesale revenue during the period, including Garden Trading, was £ 35.3million, a 17% reduction reflecting the continued impact of Covid-19 on many partners wholesalers of the group, both in the UK and internationally. The company added that other revenue more than doubled to £ 5.1million, reflecting strong growth in the Friends of Joules digital market and the strong performance of several of its licensed product categories and partnerships. Joules switches to profitability Profit before exceptional costs was 6.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 3.9 million pounds in FY20, statutory profit before tax was 2 million pounds compared to a loss of 24.8 million pounds for FY20 and statutory profit after tax was 0.9 million pounds compared to a loss of 20.3 million pounds for FY20. The Group’s gross margin was 49%, down 1.7% from a year ago, while basic earnings per share was 0.82 pence compared to a loss of 21.61 pence for exercise 20.

