Italian luxury brand LBM 1911 takes command of dressing for success

LBM 1911 Fall Winter 2021 campaign.

How will men dress for success in fall / winter 2021-2022?

This fall / winter 2021-2022 season, a new perspective in menswear is looming. In general, one thing I have found is a pragmatic proposition for the ability of future men’s clothing to encourage individualism. New shopping experiences and design concepts that justify the values ​​of innovation, style and performance are essentially a contemporary reinterpretation generating previously unimaginable ideas.

For reasons I’m not entirely sure, today’s environment is more chaotic and dynamic. While I wasn’t an early adapter, I was surprised how much office attire varies depending on what’s going on in the social media world. Various forms of technology influence the way male consumers shop for fashion. Perhaps most interestingly, social media seems to undermine the mature style view for men by focusing too much on various demographics and not enough on the rules of men’s fashion; fit, balance and proportion. What we become using social media is still ongoing, but I can assure you that a day is a long one as dressing for the rise of the business takes center stage with Gen Z entering now. in the labor market. But it takes time, focus and commitment.

About dressing for success, I was surprised to discover the controversy that often emerges over innocuous style rules. I like to discover the larger oppositional thinking. Because of this creative dynamic happening today, one of the most intriguing aspects of menswear is how a change idea that would normally stay within the confines of a small group can now take off. in the whole world. It is becoming increasingly evident to see brands and designers experimenting with and reinventing the very principles of sewing to cater to a variety of consumers who want to dress confidently and comfortably at work.

So, I guess that’s a point. The second would be that it’s been a really weird year for the whole world to see while trying to make sense of it all. Finally, I would say that the pandemic has pushed civilization towards a multidimensional and multisensory frontier. The point is, this approach will prove to be much more effective as a driving force in the fashion industry in general.

While I don’t write about controversies or issues around the world, on the other hand, the global foreclosure has had a huge impact on business infrastructure. There have been costs and benefits as well as emotion and controversy. So now is the time for the revolution to be clear on what you are trying to accomplish with the costs and benefits as you aim to climb the ladder of success.

“Dressing well in public is just a sign of respect for others. Generally speaking, I’m not a huge fan of bringing the Zoom look to work when the time finally comes for us to get back to our offices. Culture and Styles journalist and menswear critic at The New York Times. “People have predicted the costume’s demise for quite a long time, but as a uniform its elements have survived over 400 years. I wouldn’t be so quick to write its obituary.”

“Virgil Abloh, at Vuitton Mr. Trebay continues, is one of many designers who have gone all out on costumes, exaggerating or tightening elements of traditional dress style to suit a new generation of consumers. Jerry Lorenzo at Fear of god is another. He took so-called athletic clothes and gradually enhanced and refined them. ”

In a bid to dress for the company’s rise in the modern era, the Italian luxury brand LBM 1911 has developed a contemporary isolation that often characterizes a larger world of creative ideas. More particularly, through the inspiring vision that conveys the feeling of a sophisticated balance between refined craftsmanship and ultra comfort with an intergenerational consumer who increasingly defines our cultural world.

Speaking of brand value, Mr. Trebay says: “What’s great about the LBM 1911 collections is that they always offer well-made and stylish clothing, especially the blazers which are a great stitch. ‘anchor for more casual basics like jeans and t-shirts and that, while not cheap, offers a good value for money proposition as men wonder what corporate dress will look like after the pandemic.”

While there is great simplicity in the portability of the brand, its history is no less complex. In 1911, master tailor Luigi Bianchi opened a small boutique in the Italian Renaissance town of Mantua under the label Luigi Bianchi Mantua. At that time, Luigi Bianchis’ son, Edgardo Bianchi, was considered the Henry ford of Italian clothing by inventing the assembly line for the clothing industry. But in 1941 the name of the company changed from Luigi Bianchi Mantova to Lubiam (an acronym formed from LUigi BIAnchi Mantova). Since then, four generations of the Bianchi family have helped establish quality and elegance.

It was not until 2005 that Giovanni Bianchi, CEO and Style Director of Lubiam, founded LBM 1911, a line of unlined blazers that are both practical and elegant. Today, the brand offers a total look collection that combines heritage and nonchalance, meeting the styling needs of men, especially millennials. Every detail of the collections is a reflection of the brand’s craftsmanship and ingenuity as well as a direct embodiment of the Italian lifestyle of the Bianchi family.

I recently asked CEO and Style Director Giovanni Bianchi what makes LBM 1911 unique to men’s needs for successful workplace impact?

Joseph DeAcetis: What makes LBM 1911 unique in the luxury men’s market and how does the brand help clients who want to look good to be successful?

Giovanni Bianchi: LBM 1911 began its journey in 2005 with the idea of ​​developing a totally unlined but fully sartorial blazer. My family has been designing men’s suits since 1911. I wanted to honor their legacy by designing something new and fresh that gentlemen of all ages and from all walks of life could appreciate and identify with. Today the brand has evolved into a total look collection that is available at our brick and mortar retailers and our recently launched e-commerce. We thought it was time to offer our customers a wide offer, ranging from iconic jackets and outerwear, knits, pants and accessories. It is precisely for this reason that I believe that the brand is today more than ever perfect to meet all the needs of men for a successful impact in the place of business. It combines craftsmanship with a very relaxed feel. The pieces are very versatile. They can be mixed and matched, dressed from top to bottom to suit individual tastes and goals. Fabrics also play a key role in our looks, as most of them are original from our brand. With the sharp construction of the garments, they convey confidence and a sense of subtle luxury

To stay relevant, men’s clothing brands must constantly assess their presence in the market. It is therefore important to continue to analyze the demographics of targeted consumers in order to continue to evolve effectively. The styles are modeled for a cultured man who seeks to express his individuality. And rightly so; LBM1911 aims to explore the narrative and nuanced identity of a man’s masculinity in modern contexts. Generation Z seeks to experience different identities that will separate them from past generations.

If I had to give any advice to those considering a new path of dressing for success, I would recommend that this be a discipline and not just a random activity. It requires attention that professionals in senior management know all too well. Today it is a rapidly changing field of opinion, so modern style is more important than older styles. I suggest you avoid too strident style positioning as it limits how others perceive you both in public and during office hours. At the same time, being too safe doesn’t motivate people to share your ideas, that’s where the real impact comes in.