Is fashion coming to a second space age? CR Fashion Book

During the 1950s, the space race spun its celestial engines – the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, a satellite that orbited for three weeks, while the United States launched Apollo 11, where the moon is become the stage of man. In the sartorial atmosphere, the clothes became and futuristic, becoming more and more galactic as the story unfolded.

The importance of space discovery has persisted since the first revolution 60 years ago, but 2021 heralds the prospect of space tourism that points to the definitive 2.0 space age. Over the past month, Richard Branson soared into space to test privatized exploration while Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took off with the same mission shortly after, both set to uncover a new sense of jetsetting. With a new era of spatial innovation ahead of us. , will fashion once again take a tour in another dimension? RC takes a look at the history of space age fashion and where it can go from here.

Creations inspired by space by Pierre Cardin, Paris Fashion Week 1968. keystoneGetty Images

Fashion’s first spatial epiphany was a mirror of the 20th century movement’s exploratory attitude. Back then, astronauts’ suits were heavy and bulky, built with space safety and service precautions in mind. This facet could be found in the crevices of space fashion, especially when it came to unconventional materials and metallic aesthetics. Still, the big picture captured a vanguard movement that was literally out of this world.

A circle of designers including Pierre Cardin, Paco Rabanne, André Courrèges pioneered spatial fashion looks and strongly influenced the way fashion wrapped around the latest discoveries in the world. Cardin’s designs were vogue space uniforms centered on mini-long cuts compromised by thigh-high go-go boots and gloves and made of vinyl and metallic fabrics; Rabanne’s chainmail dresses have taken on many forms, ranging from hooded and bell-sleeved silhouettes to classic silhouettes and even bulbous dimensional creations; and the hems built by Courrèges merged with his preference for unconventional materials like PVC (polyvinyl chloride), plastics and metals. Also among the group was Giancarlo Zannata, the designer who championed the “Moon Boot”; Modeled after the astronautical technologies present on the Apollo 11 space suits, Zannata transformed the uniform piece into a fashionable but functional shoe for the runways. It has skyrocketed during the space age and continues to circulate through luxury brands today including Fendi, Dior, Prada, Moschino and Ana Sui and in the celebrity circle.

Jeremy Scott Fall / Winter 2018 with the Moon Boot Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

The competitive aura surrounding the space was exhilarating and, of course, fashion had to tackle it. But while the fashion of the movement reflected the famous ongoing revolution (a revolution that could not be ignored by anyone, designer or not), it signaled independent attitudes that were devoid of conformity – the liberation of the 1960s could be found everywhere, above and on the ground. Mary Quant, a British designer of the mod movement, pioneered the miniskirt that became a favored piece for science fiction films (which ruled the space age) while Rudi Gernriech broke boundaries with her unisex clothing and minimal space designs.

Elsewhere, space fashion has shown itself on the big screen, especially when it comes to costume design. Already well established in the niche, Rabanne brought his tracking skills to the big screen when he co-designed the 1968 sci-fi film closet. Barbarelle. Alongside the French costume designer Jacques Fonteray, the film’s clothing creations have taken on an aura of “galactic baby”. The main character’s outfits (worn by Jane Fonda) consisted mostly of fitted metallic bras with a small cape and a variety of units (sequined, strappy or layered with a rigid plastic bustier) paired with go boots. -go coordinates.

1968 Barbarella costume worn by Jane Fonda. Pinterest 1968 Barbarella costume worn by Jane Fonda. Pinterest

The fascination with the other world has never died out, often returning to the world of fashion. In the 80s and 90s, designers like Thierry Mugler and Alexander McQueen for Givenchy incorporated the space into their fall-winter 1979 and 1999 collections respectively. Despite a 20-year gap in fashion history, Mugler and McQueen have organized cyborg collections.

Thierry Mugler Fall-Winter 1979 Pinterest Givenchy Fall / Winter 1999 Pinterest

Rabanne’s chain dresses reappeared as a party staple in the ’90s, worn by It models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, for 2000s celebrities like Hilton, and worn by Bella Hadid again in recent years. On the catwalks, collections and exaggerated presentations have also mingled space. Hussein Chalayan’s Spring / Summer 2007 collection sent UFO models on the runway (because who wouldn’t want to be a flying saucer?). Following the same grandiose common thread, Karl Lagerfeld planted a Chanel rocket in the middle of the Grand Palais as the models paraded the catwalk almost like astronauts in tweed for the Chanel galaxy for the Chanel Fall / Winter Haute Couture 2017 show. , Virgil Abloh’s debut for Louis Vuitton saw a model wearing an iridescent cape resembling a 21st century space explorer.

Hussein Chalayan spring / summer 2007. YOSHIKAZU TSUNOGetty Images

Chanel Fall / Winter 2017. Bertrand Rindoff PetroffGetty Images

In addition to seasonal collections, fashion has also launched into the space through campaigns. Take Alessandro Michele’s Fall / Winter 2017 “Gucci and Beyond” campaign. Not surprisingly Michele’s usual psychedelic antics and heading towards the evergreen impact of space, the campaign merged the house’s’ 70s sartorial mentality – campy flowers, meadow dresses, costumes, and all – with a 1950s and 1960s sci-fi aesthetic (you can tell dinosaurs, robots and aliens oh, my God!) partly inspired by the Star Trek.

Branson and Bezos’ mission, combined with the tourist aesthetic that has recently taken over fashion heads, makes us wonder: how will fashion face a weekend in orbit and designers are- they ready to face the new adventure of the company in space?

Perhaps the new space suit designs are an indication of the direction they are heading. Last year, Elon Musk and NASA collaborated on the SpaceX space suits, a collection of fitted, stylish and technologically functional gloves (applause for touchscreen compatible gloves) astronaut uniforms perfectly suited to be the brother elder and modern costumes of the past. Branson and his team donned compact royal blue and gold suits made by Under Armor that featured a blood enhancing layer, custom touches, and even a sick bag. Meanwhile, Bezos and his team wore a slightly thicker suit splashed in bright blue and patched up with country origins.

Balenciaga X NASA collaboration Balenciaga Balenciaga x NASA collection Balenciaga

And of course, collaborations featuring space are rarely once in a blue moon. For Fall / Winter 2021, Balenciaga collaborated with NASA on a collection of branded products encapsulating the space juggernaut and the French house. But will technology allow designers to focus on space fashion? Maybe utility jackets fitted with space safety buckles or deluxe lenses to block universal rays will be the new hype.

Yes, fashion is undergoing a small blast from the past, as evidenced by Y2K’s understanding of trends and celebrity obsession with archival red carpet looks, but a glimpse into the future is not. far. Space vacations may soon find their way into our plans – designers and fashion enthusiasts alike get ready for take off.