20-year-old entrepreneur celebrates the first showcase of her fashion brand, Savvy Roots

Melissa Camarillo, 20, is making great strides with her fashion label designed for her generation by her generation.

The young owner and founder of Savvy Roots Boutique, which originally launched online, celebrates the opening of its first storefront in late August at 2913 Race St., the former home of Funky Town Lost and Found.

As renovations to the 1,400 square foot space come to an end, Camarillo is eager to bring together other small local businesses and showcase their brand to guests.

Our mission is to provide a diverse shopping experience for every fashion-forward girl and everyday woman, says Camarillo.

Savvy Roots offers tops, dresses, skirts, pants, accessories and other pieces destined to become wardrobe staples, as well as trendy styles that are versatile in all seasons.

Camarillo is a proud Fort Worth native who grew up in the River East area. Over the years, she has seen the community support small businesses. So it seemed like the perfect place to set up the first Savvy Roots showcase.

After graduating from high school, the owners’ initial plan to pursue graduate studies in physiotherapy quickly turned to her passion for the fashion industry.

I’ve always wanted to be in the beauty industry, but none of it thrilled me deeply, says Camarillo. I finally realized that I was heavily invested in the idea of ​​women’s fashion and the way it makes them feel beautiful and confident. “

Looking to the future, she hopes her accomplishments will inspire other young women to try the less traveled path.

Being a young entrepreneur is more than being my own boss, says Camarillo. It is among one of the fastest growing demographics, as well as [being among] young Latino entrepreneurs, where I can live the dream of working and working through thick and thin to build a better future.

To shop Savvy Roots, visit savvyrootsboutique.com.