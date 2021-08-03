At Peter Manning, smaller men find stylish clothes that fit them

Peter Manning makes clothes that suit the not-so-tall guy, and that’s great with me.

Joe Vélez



A word never used to describe me: Great. At 56 on a good day I’m comfortable on long flights in an economy seat and rarely look twice when someone says, Yo, watch your head on that branch. This is the bright side. The bottom? Parades are a nightmare and don’t get me started on those condescending NBA scouts.

Fashion also has its challenges. Nine out of ten men’s shirts have loose sleeves and drop at the waist. Jeans fit me like matching fire hoses (wish I had a dollar for all that $ 15 hem work), and summer shorts are anything but.

You can only imagine, then, what I felt when I came across Peter Manning, draper to the vertically challenged. The New York-based operation makes clothes for the rest of us. This means shirts with pockets that don’t look like mail pockets, and pants, jackets, and outerwear that are cut and tapered in the right places.

No pirate sleeves, no fire hose hems and perfectly fitted shorts.

Joseph Paradiso



Part of the magic of Peter Manning is an exclusive adjustment system who sizes clients based on height, weight and body type. This is to avoid the usual pitfalls of short men: pants that roll up at the crotch and stack at the ankles. Sleeves that always need to roll. Collars and cuffs on the scale of mastodons. With ten sizes, including slim, standard and wide fits, Peter Manning products are guaranteed to be ready to use.

My past experience with smaller men’s clothing has been quite cringe-worthy. I remember the Barneys salesman pointing to the leftmost corner of a suit rack and saying: You might find something over there. In Los Angeles, there’s a store with a huge sign outside that says For Men 58 and Under! I think I would feel more comfortable buying briefs from a store called Underwear for the Very Very Flatulent.

Peter Manning understands me. Being a direct-to-consumer brand, I don’t need to go up against a savvy salesperson or tell Tiny Tim stories that there isn’t a pair of Levis that doesn’t need to be cut at my ankles. Peter Manning simply delivers with clothes that fit. That’s why George Stephanopoulos, sports columnist Mike Lupica and Phillies shortstop Ronald Torreyes are happy customers.

At Peter Manning, shirts that don’t make you feel like you’re wearing LeBron James’ firsthand clothes.

Peter Manning



And now I am too. The Peter Manning Zegna black merino wool round-neck sweater is a classic with sleeves that don’t stretch like fins and a perfect body length. Oxford weekend knocks on my belt so I can wear it loose and there is no need to roll up the sleeves. The seven inch crotch on the Chino shorts don’t make me feel like I’m wearing panties. These are big improvements for not-so-tall guys like me.

I recently reached out to Jeff Hanson, co-founder and CEO of Peter Manning to get the history of a men’s clothing line for people of exceptional stature.

First, who is Peter Manning and how can I thank him?

Ha. I will send your appreciation. Peter and I met in 2012. I worked mainly in fashion and beauty and was introduced by a mutual friend. He had always been frustrated to find clothes that fit him. He is five foot eight and thought it would be great to start a business that caters to people like him. But he was in the theater industry and had no business background. He needed both capital and someone to run a business, so we connected. The story that hooked me was that Peter grew up in the 1970s wanting stockings bells, but his mom wouldn’t buy them because he was so short. She said: If I shorten your low bells, they will no longer be low bells. It burned him his whole life.

Tell me about it. Pants aren’t made for most guys under 5’10.

And it’s not just a matter of crotch and length. The pants are the biggest problem for our guys. These are difficult items to fit, especially denim jeans. But the chinos too. They look funny after being sewn together after the fact. We make proportionate jeans for men with crotch down to 25 inches. That means the taper, the pockets, the way the fabric hits the knees, it’s all made to be worn as soon as you get it. It also saves you money and time to shorten and integrate things and stuff.

A few other brands are aimed at this market. What is the distinguishing factor for Peter Manning?

First of all, I will say that a little competition is good because it brings legitimacy to the market. So we welcome it. But I would say we have the broadest base. Our most formidable competitor, Ash + Erie, mainly targets a young man. Our clients range from 18 to over 80, with everything in between. We serve guys from about five feet up to five ten, who can have short legs and long torsos. I think the big draw comes from our focus on classic looks and clothes that focus on fit and sophistication rather than the trend. You can wear what you buy from us for many years without going out of style.

What are the most popular items on the site?

Jeans are our flagship product. To be more precise, it is our Johnny Stretch jeans. Outerwear like our overcoats and jackets is a godsend for men because it is so hard to find in most retail stores. Another is training pants and sportswear. Synthetic fabrics are great but they are often difficult to size. We made the adjustment. We have an Trousers Everywhere which took off during the pandemic because you can wear it to the office but also feel comfortable lounging at home.

We live in a culture where size is king. How challenging is this from a brand messaging perspective?

The pendulum swings as we have generated critical mass. I think the direct selling approach is very helpful in getting guys over the road. You don’t have to sneak out the back door somewhere or feel embarrassed. From a marketing standpoint, we don’t take ourselves too seriously and guys appreciate that. Well, let’s talk about clothes for the not-so-tall guy and a desire to avoid pirate sleeves and all that. The good thing is that it’s gotten to the point where our customers are starting to not care that we’re responding to the smaller guys. They appreciate the fit and the choices so much that it really evaporates any sort of stigma. For almost half of the population, having these choices is transformational.