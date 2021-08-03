Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – Great Deals on UGG Branded Boots, Slippers, Apparel & Blankets

They are the ultimate in plush comfort and they are on sale.

the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on the way with lots of offers and discounts on clothes, shoes and items for your home.

One thing to highlight is the discounts on UGG brand shoes, clothing and blankets.

The anniversary sale ends on Sunday August 8.

Here is some UGG Products you can consider:

BOOTS

Biltmore waterproof Chelsea boots are on sale for $ 89. The price after the sale will be $ 140. The color is otter suede.

Harrison waterproof motorcycle boots are on sale for $ 109.90. The price after the sale will be $ 160. Colors are black leather or thick leather.

Lynus platform high-top trainers are on sale for $ 89.90. After the sale, the price will be $ 130. The colors are black suede, brown suede and thunder cloud suede.

Zariyah water-repellent ankle boots are on sale for $ 99.90. After the sale, the price will be $ 150. The colors are black suede, charcoal suede and brown suede.

Lorna waterproof boots are on sale for $ 94.98. That’s 50% off the original price of $ 189.95. The color is black leather.

Chevonne Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boots are on sale for $ 48. The regular price is $ 60. The color is margarita.

Classic wedge ankle boots women are on sale for $ 109.90. The price after the sale will be $ 160. The colors are brown, charcoal and black suede.

Classic II Glitz Boots for Kids are on sale at prices ranging from $ 74.90 to $ 84.90. Prices after the sale will be between $ 110 and $ 130. The colors available are metal and wild berry.

Turlock Kids Waterproof Snow Boots are on sale for $ 69.90. The price after the sale will be $ 100. The colors are metal and soft plum.

Men’s Neumel Chukka Boots are on sale for $ 64.97 – 53% off the original price of $ 139.95.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale includes deals on these UGG kids’ boots and women’s slippers – top left, the Kids Classic II Glitz booties are on sale at prices ranging from $ 74.90 to $ 84.90; top right, the Kids Turlock waterproof snow boots are on sale for $ 69.90; bottom right, the Cozette genuine sheepskin slippers are on sale for $ 59.90; and bottom left, genuine sheepskin slippers are on sale for $ 69.90. (Nordström)

SLIPPERS

Genuine sheepskin slippers are on sale for $ 69.90. The price after the sale will be $ 100. The colors are light gray and wild berries.

Slippers for men are on sale for $ 54.90. The price after the sale will be $ 80. The color is otter suede.

Cozette slippers in real sheepskin are on sale for $ 59.90. The price after the sale will be $ 80 to $ 90. The colors are pollen, blue gradient, pink gradient, and stormy gray.

UGG men’s slippers are on sale for $ 54.90. The price after the sale will be $ 80. The color is otter suede. (Nordström)

BLANKETS / BEDDING / BATH

Whistler plaid, a Nordstrom exclusive, is on sale for $ 64.90. The price after the sale will be $ 98. The colors are snow, quartz, seal, denim, sand, charcoal, rosewood, brown mustard, taho blue, and eucalyptus.

Nieva refreshing percale leaves are on sale at prices ranging from $ 64.90 to $ 84.90. After the sale, prices will be $ 98 to $ 128. The colors are snow, ocean mist, shell and stone.

Basel 6 piece towel set is on sale for $ 79.90. The price after the sale will be $ 120. The colors are chambray, snow, stone, imperial and autumn leaf.

Stella Luxury Flannel Pillowcases are on sale at prices ranging from $ 37.50 to $ 49.90. Prices after the sale will be $ 58 to $ 78. The colors are snow and stone.

Stella luxury flannel sheets are on sale at prices ranging from $ 98.90 to $ 129.90. Prices after the sale will be $ 148 to $ 198. The colors are snow and stone.

OTHER

Soft ribbed socks, two-pack, on sale for $ 21.90. The after-sale price will be $ 32.

Fleece Caroline for women is on sale for $ 86.90. The price after the sale will be $ 130. The color is natural micro leopard.

Hank jogging pants for men are on sale for $ 56.90. The price after the sale will be $ 85. The colors are blue and black.

Cecilia V-neck sweater for women is on sale for $ 58.90. The price after the sale will be $ 88. The colors are gray with white stars, natural leopard and black leopard.

Gordon zip hoodie for men is on sale for $ 62.90. The price after the sale will be $ 95. Available in black and blue.

If you are shopping for items for your home – from bedding and bathroom to decor and small appliances, Nordstroms Sale has some great deals on those as well.