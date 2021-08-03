Fashion
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – Great Deals on UGG Branded Boots, Slippers, Apparel & Blankets
They are the ultimate in plush comfort and they are on sale.
the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on the way with lots of offers and discounts on clothes, shoes and items for your home.
One thing to highlight is the discounts on UGG brand shoes, clothing and blankets.
The anniversary sale ends on Sunday August 8.
Here is some UGG Products you can consider:
BOOTS
Biltmore waterproof Chelsea boots are on sale for $ 89. The price after the sale will be $ 140. The color is otter suede.
Harrison waterproof motorcycle boots are on sale for $ 109.90. The price after the sale will be $ 160. Colors are black leather or thick leather.
Lynus platform high-top trainers are on sale for $ 89.90. After the sale, the price will be $ 130. The colors are black suede, brown suede and thunder cloud suede.
Zariyah water-repellent ankle boots are on sale for $ 99.90. After the sale, the price will be $ 150. The colors are black suede, charcoal suede and brown suede.
Lorna waterproof boots are on sale for $ 94.98. That’s 50% off the original price of $ 189.95. The color is black leather.
Chevonne Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boots are on sale for $ 48. The regular price is $ 60. The color is margarita.
Classic wedge ankle boots women are on sale for $ 109.90. The price after the sale will be $ 160. The colors are brown, charcoal and black suede.
Classic II Glitz Boots for Kids are on sale at prices ranging from $ 74.90 to $ 84.90. Prices after the sale will be between $ 110 and $ 130. The colors available are metal and wild berry.
Turlock Kids Waterproof Snow Boots are on sale for $ 69.90. The price after the sale will be $ 100. The colors are metal and soft plum.
Men’s Neumel Chukka Boots are on sale for $ 64.97 – 53% off the original price of $ 139.95.
SLIPPERS
Genuine sheepskin slippers are on sale for $ 69.90. The price after the sale will be $ 100. The colors are light gray and wild berries.
Slippers for men are on sale for $ 54.90. The price after the sale will be $ 80. The color is otter suede.
Cozette slippers in real sheepskin are on sale for $ 59.90. The price after the sale will be $ 80 to $ 90. The colors are pollen, blue gradient, pink gradient, and stormy gray.
BLANKETS / BEDDING / BATH
Whistler plaid, a Nordstrom exclusive, is on sale for $ 64.90. The price after the sale will be $ 98. The colors are snow, quartz, seal, denim, sand, charcoal, rosewood, brown mustard, taho blue, and eucalyptus.
Nieva refreshing percale leaves are on sale at prices ranging from $ 64.90 to $ 84.90. After the sale, prices will be $ 98 to $ 128. The colors are snow, ocean mist, shell and stone.
Basel 6 piece towel set is on sale for $ 79.90. The price after the sale will be $ 120. The colors are chambray, snow, stone, imperial and autumn leaf.
Stella Luxury Flannel Pillowcases are on sale at prices ranging from $ 37.50 to $ 49.90. Prices after the sale will be $ 58 to $ 78. The colors are snow and stone.
Stella luxury flannel sheets are on sale at prices ranging from $ 98.90 to $ 129.90. Prices after the sale will be $ 148 to $ 198. The colors are snow and stone.
OTHER
Soft ribbed socks, two-pack, on sale for $ 21.90. The after-sale price will be $ 32.
Fleece Caroline for women is on sale for $ 86.90. The price after the sale will be $ 130. The color is natural micro leopard.
Hank jogging pants for men are on sale for $ 56.90. The price after the sale will be $ 85. The colors are blue and black.
Cecilia V-neck sweater for women is on sale for $ 58.90. The price after the sale will be $ 88. The colors are gray with white stars, natural leopard and black leopard.
Gordon zip hoodie for men is on sale for $ 62.90. The price after the sale will be $ 95. Available in black and blue.
If you are shopping for items for your home – from bedding and bathroom to decor and small appliances, Nordstroms Sale has some great deals on those as well.
Sources
2/ https://www.pennlive.com/life/2021/08/nordstrom-anniversary-sale-great-deals-on-ugg-brand-boots-slippers-clothing-blankets.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]