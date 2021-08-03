The launch: August’s hottest fashion drops





August brings the best of summer: hot days, the unbridled confidence of the Lion season, and the chance to wear your most summery outfits before fall takes over. Check out this space as the hands down best summer month promises to deliver fashion news, launches and collaborations.

Marc Jacobs launches Devon Lee Carlson capsule collection Which: Marc Jacobs What: Collaboration with Devon Lee Carlson Or: Online at marcjacobs.com and at Marc Jacobs Madison Avenue and Melrose Place stores Why: In honor of Carlson’s birthday, Marc Jacobs teamed up with designer and authentic cool girl from Cali to create a line of ready-to-wear and accessories influenced by her childhood, especially early clothes. , which are definitely back in fashion. Her unique sense of style and creativity comes to life in the form of baby t-shirts, ruched slip-on dresses and a reissue of a Marc Jacobs archival bag that Carlson herself bought ago. years. Her own doodles – and even her dog – also make an appearance via printed t-shirts, making this collaboration even more personal. BUY NOW Tod’s launches a Graffiti capsule Which: Tod’s What: Graffiti capsule collection Or: Online at tods.com and in Tod’s stores around the world Why: Tod’s, the Italian brand announced for artisanal and timeless leather goods, expands its visual vocabulary with the new Graffiti collection. Inspired by street art and the pulse of creativity found in this form of self-expression, Tods etched handwritten graffiti on his iconic bags and shoes with designs by creative director Walter Chiapponi. The rebellious spirit of street art perfectly juxtaposes the clean lines of the brand’s leather goods, making a statement without sacrificing pure quality.

BUY NOW

Proenza Schouler collaborates with Birkenstock Which: Proenza Schouler What: Fall-Winter 2021 collaboration with Birkenstock Or: Online at proenzaschouler.com, birkenstock.com and select global retailers Why: New York fashion label Proenza Schouler has teamed up with Birkenstock for a new collaboration, continuing its relationship with the legendary German shoemaker. Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler said the collaboration came from the desire for a shoe to literally wear everywhere: “We want these shoes to be worn, not just in the country or on the beach, but we wanted create something that is polished and durable enough for everyday city life, ”the press briefings read. Durable and versatile, the latest iteration of Birkenstock sandals features smooth colors and patent leather with contrast stitching. New York-based musician King Princess is the star of the campaign, showing off the sleek styles that will truly take you anywhere. PRE ORDER NOW Kevin leblanc

