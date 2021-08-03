The best men’s summer shirts to wear in 2021

Like the optimal crotch length, what constitutes the perfect summer shirt is a subject of great controversy. At least it’s in Highsnobiety’s office.

The collar, color, and just the right amount of awkward sleeves were all factors that weighed heavily on our search for the ultimate summer shirt, recently conducted on a Highsnob international zoom, you know, back to the big stuff.

What does that perfect shirt look like, well, it’s still in dispute. But below our editors try to find it. From Bode buttons and ruffle moments to the holy trinity of dress shirts, you’ll find our thoughts on some of this summer’s best shirts.

Scroll on for our editors’ thoughts on some of this season’s most standout men’s summer shirts.

Prada

Christopher Morency, editor-in-chief: “It’s a nice shirt. It’s a classic. You can pair it with shorts, you can layer it, you can pair it with black pants, sandals, sneakers. It’s a good buy. . “

Issey Miyake

Jake Indiana, Senior Features Writer: “It’s a beautiful stitching. But you can’t wear this color in the summer without it’s just covered in bugs.”

Malaika Crawford, Market Editor: “It’s a yellow McDonald’s, isn’t it?” “

Thom Bettridge, editor: “The thing about McDonald’s colors is that they were designed so that people wouldn’t want to stay in restaurants.”

Angels: “Maybe I don’t want people talking to me.”

Wales Bonner

Jacques: “I can really see Corey in this shirt.”

Corey Stokes, Fashion Director: “It’s a nice shirt.”

Brain death

Louis Almond, style editor: “There’s something pretty scathing about this one. It makes me uncomfortable.”

Rihanna Matthews, Market Editor: “It just reminds me of being on shrooms.”

Raf Simons

Thomas: “I think the ruffles are having a moment right now.”

Herbert Hofmann, Creative Director: “I wouldn’t know how to wear this without looking silly.”

Corey: “Oh my god oversized with like a nice wide leg.”

Thomas: “White, baby blue and pink. These are the holy trinity of dress shirt colors.”

BRE

Corey: “I would go up a size if I bought this for sure. Because the sleeves look really too short.”

Thomas: “It looks a bit like a hut. I think it’s actually a hut.”

Presage

Jacques: “It’s a small children’s hospital but I don’t hate it.

Angels: “It’s cute. It reminds me of children’s fairy tales.

Gucci

Thomas: “I went to a Valentino show and it had an all-white dress code, and when I got to the show it looked like we were all going to kill each other en masse.”

Angels: “Very Midsummer. “

Thomas: “Yeah, it’s that vibe. What I love about this shirt is that it has this perfect awkward sleeve length.”

Clothes

Jacques: “It’s a bit too much ‘We Are the World’.”

Thomas: “I like it. It’s postmodernism at its best.”

Jetpack Man

Corey: “I feel like the retail version needs to be a little less stringy.”

Thomas: “Imagine dipping one of these things in your Aperol Spritz.”

SS Daley

Christophe: “Harry Styles is wearing it all.”

Thomas: “It’s cheaper than the Prada shirt.”

Christophe: “Back to Prada where did you find it? Because I could actually buy this shirt.”

