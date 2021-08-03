Menswear designers bring back the cape – WWD

As superfluous as it may seem, the cape is one of the most functional and versatile pieces of clothing in the history of men’s fashion.

The military capes and capes worn by British and Russian soldiers in the 1920s and 1930s provided protection from the elements and also served as groundsheets and makeshift tent, according to Andrew Groves, professor of fashion design at the University of Westminster in London.

And there you have it, capes made a surprising appearance on the spring 2022 catwalks of Céline and Saint Laurent, the fall 2021 couture collection by Giambattista Valli and the first Fendi couture collection by Kim Jones.

Which give?

“The reappearance of capes on the catwalks is a reaction to the unprecedented global events of the past 18 months and a need to reconnect to simpler clothing,” Groves said in an interview. “By focusing on materiality, fabric and drape, capes act as a comfort blanket, a way to hide when we feel vulnerable in times of such uncertainty.”

“I think it may have something to do with the idea of ​​packaging and protection,” said Valerie Steele, director of the FIT museum. “Protection is something people have felt a need for because of the pandemic. “

She described the cape as a “really basic and ancient garment” worn by the Aztecs and countless cultures around the Mediterranean.

Yet, on contemporary catwalks, or as depicted in fashion films, men’s designer capes telegraphed extreme glamor and elegance, with an element of mystery, which seems to run through the thread of the garment.

“There’s a certain panache or drama about it,” Steele said, mentioning the cape’s distant associations with cartoon heroes and villains, as well as extravagant performers like Liberace.

The cape also had an interrogative pop culture moment in a 1994 episode of “Seinfeld”, when Jerry and Elaine spot Frank Costanza on the street with a mysterious man wearing sunglasses and a cape. (He turned out to be Constanza’s divorce lawyer.)

According to Groves, capes rose to prominence as men’s clothing as early as 500 BC.

“Historically, the role of the Roman tribune, who wore long red capes, was to protect ordinary citizens from the oppression of the nobles and to defend their freedoms against the authority of the senate and consuls,” he noted. . “This tradition gives rise to the notion of Cape Crusaders, who uphold justice, fight crime and commit heroic deeds.”

On the other hand, highwaymen and thieves have also donned cloaks forever, and so these clothes have also become the symbol of concealment and secrecy.

“The 17th century highwayman was an obvious influence with Saint Laurent, while Giambattista Valli’s capes evoked magician ideas when paired with formal attire,” Groves commented. “Ultra-thin capes floated fiercely in the air as the FMX bikes raced skyward at Celine. It’s amazing how such a seemingly simple garment can be reinvented in so many different ways.

According to the professor, capes and coats appeal to men who embrace clothing “for their romantic possibilities” and as a way to express a sense of freedom.

“They transcend the whims of fashion and allow us to connect to more mystical and ancient times,” said Groves. “The capes featured on recent menswear fashion shows demonstrate the diversity of approaches and meaning this seemingly simple garment can bring. “

Slimane has also included several capes in her fall 2021 collection for Celine, and has shown them occasionally since the late 1990s, often using black silk normally used for women’s collections.

According to the house, the designer presents capes “to reintroduce and refer to historicism, a refreshed perspective and a reinvention of his earlier designs and ideas on the genre.”

Besides Liberace, other famous men who have worn capes include Evel Knievel, Elvis Presley and Mick Jagger while fictional characters range from Superman and Batman to Dracula, Darth Vader, Sherlock Holmes, Zorro and Phantom of the Opera.

“None of them needed to wear a cape to do their jobs, but wearing one made their work feel romantic and staged,” Groves commented.

Despite its long history as a men’s garment, capes have also been worn by women for centuries, Steele said, noting that they became fashionable in the late 19th century and “say 60 percent of the 20th century. . A lot of couture evening dresses had capes… because it was a more forgiving and flexible form so that you could have all kinds of evening dresses and could wear a cape over them.

Groves noted that capes worn with men’s formal wear were all the rage in the 1970s, and again in the early 1980s as part of the “New Romantic” style.

He also noted that the Westminster Menswear Archive has a number of capes, including one from Italian brand Stone Island’s first collection in 1982: it can also be made into a floor mat if needed.

