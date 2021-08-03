Another view: Masks are back in fashion

As effective as the COVID-19 vaccines have been, the pandemic has taken an unfortunate turn in recent weeks. New cases and hospitalizations are no longer on the decline in the United States, they are on the rise; the highly contagious delta variant accounts for most. The doses of vaccines are plentiful, but the arms willing to accept them are not; vaccine hesitation has become a serious obstacle to conquering the disease. And to top it off, it’s becoming increasingly clear that those masks that people were so excited to take off just a few weeks ago are making a comeback. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission proved a milestone raising the thorns of right-wing politicians and usual conspiracy theorists. while reminding average Americans that the fight against the virus is not over yet.

The CDC has also advised that K-12 schools embrace universal masking among teachers, staff, visitors, and students, whether or not they are vaccinated, amid new data that shows those vaccinated can still wear and spreading large amounts of viruses. Kudos to systems like Baltimore County Public Schools for quickly adopting this standard for fall, and the Baltimore City Public School System for calling before the CDC issued its guidelines. Since children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, this precaution seems prudent.

Americans can quibble over some of the fine print as much as they want. President Joe Bidens on Thursday chose to impose regular vaccination or testing, mask wear and social distancing on federal employees, a reversal of his previous position that vaccination should be voluntary makes a lot of sense under these circumstances changing. This will not be the first time that federal employees have been asked to set an example of good behavior. Some private employers are following suit. We encourage others to do the same. The stakes are too high for Americans to settle for a public health approach, any more than we should accept traffic lights or speed limits as mere suggestions.

However, resistance to wearing a mask persists. At least nine states have banned local mask warrants. It is unacceptable. It’s one thing to ask the CDC about the data regarding how often vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the delta variant, it’s another to reject wearing the mask as if the prospect of a tissue or a paper covering the mouth and nose was an imposition beyond reason. The latest war of words between President Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the imposition of a mask mandate in the United States House of Representatives is downright juvenile. It’s just a mask, Mr. McCarthy. Admittedly, the dress code of the rooms is more intimidating.

The truth is, masks are a safe and effective way to reduce the transmission of any respiratory virus, including COVID-19. The better the mask, the more effective the barrier. This is also the reason why double masking has sometimes been recommended. Do masks replace vaccines? No they don’t. But here’s the important point: they don’t hurt. They do not cause deformities of the face, do not lead to cavities, do not increase the risk of COVID-19 (a particularly mind-blowing claim by detractors), do not cause pneumonia, and do not cause lack of oxygen or inhaling too much carbon dioxide. What is the real downside to wearing a mask? We haven’t heard any yet (muffled voices, disguised facial expressions, masks) that are not overwhelmingly outweighed by their vital advantage.

If Americans are serious about ending this pandemic, they must be ready, willing and willing to do their part. Getting the vaccine should be their top priority, but wearing a face mask is also a reasonable expectation. Rather, it should be seen as a patriotic badge of honor signaling that wearers are ready to do their little bit for themselves, their families and friends, their neighbors, their community and their country.

Baltimore Sun 2021.

