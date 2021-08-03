Shoe Obsession for the Ages: Princes Killer Collection of Custom Heels, Now Visible





Normally you buy fabric by the yard, she says. In the purple world, it was done by the pound. Money was not an object, but time often was. Instructions from Mrs. Leedss of the Princes Wardrobe Department? Ask them to do whatever is necessary to meet the deadline. This once meant outbidding representatives of Luther Vandross and Queen Elizabeth to get the fabric that became the 1985 Princes Oscars set, to which SHE recently paid tribute. I said, Well, I represent Prince, and I have money, said Mrs Leeds. I have the fabric. Necessity, of course, is the mother of invention. Mr Kazanchyan recalled buying, demolishing and rebuilding a pair of Fendi shoes in two weeks to match the Princes foot model. Ms. Hiatt attached metal bat wings to the Princes toe box with double-sided tape to create her now-legendary Batman boots. She once even melted plexiglass in her oven to satisfy a last minute request for a glitter cane. You just used all the ingenuity you could find, Ms. Hiatt said. Yet when Ms Hiatt tried to invent a new toe point on the Princes shoe pattern, widening the box to avoid bunions, Prince objected. You know I hate arguing, she remembers telling him staring at the floor. Just go and change it. My heart sank for her little feet. Onions apparently didn’t matter in the purple world, nor did budgets. And while this purple world is not the real world, The Beautiful Collection reveals the benefits of an alternate reality. Because here an androgynous black man represents the pinnacle of sex appeal, straight white couples go ooh and aah to platform flip flops, and a tailoring shoemaker will buy a pair of children’s shoes from Payless, rip off the bright soles and fit them in. in white platform sneakers so that every time a rock legend presses a piano pedal, his heels light up like a happy tinkerbell. And if there is any skepticism about the Purple World, this celebration of the show, turn your gaze to the Paisleys parking lot, 19 miles from George Floyd Square, where a group of black motorcyclists, engines running, race to When Doves Cry as complete strangers dance.

