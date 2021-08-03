The 8 best men’s headbands to wear in 2021

When the thermostat goes up and refuses to slow down, there are few options for relief. An elegant and functional headband, however, can be one of them. This goes for whatever you wear it for, whether it’s a workout or a grueling day of hiking. This crucial yet underrated accessory distinguishes form and function, and you’ll find options at traditional sportswear retailers as well as luxury brands. They can add a serious touch to a sporty summer look, they’ll protect your eyes and face from the dangers of being soaked in sweat, and they might even add a bit of Goodman dodgeball skills (no guarantees, though). However you choose to wear your favorite headband, there’s an option for everyone – start shopping our top picks today.

Best overall headband: Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Headband

Don’t sleep on the potential that performance men’s clothing from Lululemon has to completely change your wardrobe. This breathable and airy headband, with four-way stretch knit yarn, is suitable for tough outdoor workouts as well as days at the beach, music festivals and more. This is another option in your bag of tips to beat the summer heat.

This Adidas headband has a dual purpose, and it does it very well, to say the least: to keep your hair away from your face and to keep sweat out of your eyes. It’s made from two layers of fabric for extra sweat absorption, and it’s also designed to help circulate air, thanks to the elastic back.

If you’ve been looking for a headband to wear for, say, basketball, then this Under Armor option is the right one to buy now. It’s been a basketball court staple for years, and for good reason. It’s very affordable, it’s available in a range of colors, and the quick-drying material wicks sweat very quickly.

How can a headband be personalized? Well, when it comes to that tie-up headband from Nike, the kind that gives you multiple ways to wear it. It’s all the better to keep your hair out of your face and sweat out of your eyes, and it even looks a bit like a headband that a tennis master might wear. That’s a very good reason to wear it, if you ask us to.

When we said headbands are more than just a feature, that’s what we meant. This luxe headband is made from super-soft jacquard wool and features an elegant logo. In addition, the color combination (indigo blue and white) is stylish and attractive.

Want a headband designed to improve visibility while providing a stylish way to protect your skin from sweat and the sun? This is the very useful option that you need right now.

Burberry offers a very trendy version of the headband with this daring black and white number that wouldn’t look out of place on the catwalk. Add style to your next minimal look with this luxe option.

If it’s a sweat-wicking headband you’re looking for, you’re in luck with this useful four-pack from Poshei. The brand recommends wearing them for everything from yoga to running, so go ahead and grab this handy set of headbands.

