Top Men’s Trends Spring ’22 – WWD

The old European collections for men were still not as usual, but a growing number of IRL shows and the return of a physical Pitti Uomo generated much needed hope and positive energy. No wonder one of the main spring trends is Party Time. From dramatic silk capes fitted for glamorous vampires at Yves Saint Laurent to genre-less faux fur coats and jeans from GmbH and radical ravers with an affinity for trendy graphics at Louis Vuitton, men’s designers in Europe have proclaimed a message. loud: Get up and dance.

Meanwhile, the existential question – to agree or not to agree – continues to loom over discussions about the men’s return to the office. Designers have come up with their own answer for spring with a transitional jumpsuit model that combines the elements of work-from-home comforts with heirloom features. The result? A flowing suit with a soft shoulder construction and generous pleated trousers, as seen in the ethereal white styles of the King of the Slouch Giorgio Armani suit, the retro vibe of the late 80s at Jacquemus and the looks in the pastel colors at Ermenegildo Zegna and Y / Project.

Being outraged by very short men’s shorts is very street-style 2019. Yet the designers didn’t stop at the five-inch mark by offering skin as a key trend of the season. The revealing move included transparencies, sleeveless designs, playful cut-out techniques and the return of the ’80s crop top. Silvia Fendi took the latter and successfully used it in innovative suit silhouettes and technical parkas. , giving his collection a sensual touch of summer.

“Climb Every Mountain” might be the perfect show tune to capture designers’ attitude for spring. A renewed love for all that is outdoors during the pandemic has led to discovering the pleasures of utilitarian clothing with technical performance characteristics by a whole new set of fashion explorers. Junya Watanabe’s military-inspired parka, a multi-pocket multi-carrier suit at Mihara Yasuhiro, a hybrid trench coat at Sacai, and an oversized utility vest at Hed Mayner are just a few examples.

The days when gray, navy blue and black were the main shades of men’s clothing are long gone – designers have gone for garish neon lights, monochrome pastels and bright gradient effects for next season. It’s time to shine a bright light.