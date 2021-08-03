Fashion
Naomi Biden wears the same dress sister Maisy wore to her grandfather Joe Biden’s nomination
Naomi Biden / Instagram
President Joe bidenNaomi and Maisy’s granddaughters have the same sense of style!
Naomi, the eldest daughter of President Biden’s son hunter, shared a cute photo on the beach with boyfriend Peter Neal as they celebrated their friends’ upcoming nuptials. For the special occasion, it looks like the Columbia law graduate may have slipped a piece into younger sister Maisy’s closet.
As she smiled in the photos, 27-year-old Naomi modeled the exact same Rodarte heart print dress that Maisy wore to the nightly inauguration festivities on January 20.
JOSHUA ROBERTS / AFP / GETTY
“Magical evening celebrating two of our favorites,” captioned Naomi. Instagram.
Naomi paired the feminine dress with strappy heels, while Maisy, 20, added her own bold style to the look, sporting a pair of Nike sneakers with the pink dress.
RELATED: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris surrounded by their great families, close and modern for the inauguration
President Biden is a proud grandfather who told Anderson Cooper during a CNN town hall in March 2020, “Every day I talk to my five grandchildren. Either on the phone or text them.”
During the final night of the Democratic National Convention, President Biden Maisy’s granddaughters, Finnegan, Naomi and Natalie said in a interview with PBS News Hour that he calls them every day.
“He will take our calls wherever he is,” said Naomi, the president’s first granddaughter. “He’ll be on stage, giving a speech, and we’ll call him and he’ll say, ‘What’s wrong ?!'”
“We grew up together,” she said. “He made sure that every tradition, every party, we were all together… I don’t think there was a decision, whatever its size, that we didn’t make as a family.”
Hunter shares his daughters Naomi, Maisy and Finnegan, 21, with ex-wife Kathleen Biden as well as a child born in 2018 with a woman from Arkansas and a baby boy, born in March 2020, with his wife Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker. At the inauguration, it was revealed the little boy was called Beau, for Hunter’s late brother.
