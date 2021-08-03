Fashion
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Last chance deals on womenswear, beauty products, fall fashion and more.
The Nordstrom 2021 anniversary sale is counting down, with some of the best deals of the year available now on clothing for women, Men and children, Fall Fashion, decor, household items, beauty and skin care products and more.
This is the last week of the sale which ends on Sunday August 8 (8/8/2021) and the last chance for online shoppers to save big on purchases from the luxury department store. Below we’ve rounded up some of the best deals of the season for your final days to buy the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Fall Fashion
Sweaters for women
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan($ 69.90, $ 116 originally)
Open Edit Ribbed Knit Jumper($ 39.90, $ 59 originally)
Too Deep Free People Swim Turtleneck($ 79.90, originally $ 128)
Crewneck sweater for women HALOGEN($ 29.90, $ 49 originally)
Pants for women
ZELLA Live In jogging pants($ 35.40 to $ 38.90, originally $ 59)
Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants($ 44.90, originally $ 60)
Live In ZELLA High Waist Leggings($ 38.90, $ 59 originally)
GIBSONLOOK Comfortable fleece jogging pants with belt($ 34.90, $ 55 originally)
Men’s sweaters
Men Shop Tech-Smart CoolMax Quarter Zip Pullover($ 69.90, originally $ 89.50 – $ 99.50)
Tech-Smart Crewneck Sweater($ 59.90, originally $ 89.50)
BP Colorblock varsity cardigan($ 39.90, $ 59 originally)
AllSaints Men’s Eamont Cotton-Blend Crew Sweater($ 99.90, originally $ 169)
Pants for men
Zella Live In Pocket Men’s Joggers($ 38.90, $ 59 originally)
TravisMathew Level Up Tailored Trousers($ 79.90, original $ 124.95)
Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pant($ 49.90, originally $ 79)
Zella Pyrite Pocket Tailored Joggers($ 38.90, $ 59 originally)
Beauty and skin care
Beauty & Makeup
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set ($ 35, with an initial value of $ 55)
Bobbi Brown Extra Tinted Lip Balm Set ($ 29, valued at $ 58)
Bobbi Brown eye and cheek set ($ 65, valued at $ 203)
LANCOME Bi-Facil Eye Make-up Remover Trio ($ 62, valued at $ 99)
BeautyBlender Makeup Sponge Set ($ 35, valued at $ 56)
Neulash eyelash enhancer serum duo ($ 95, valued at $ 190)
WELLBE Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Wipes ($ 19.90, originally $ 30)
Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effect False Eyelashes Mascara Set ($ 45, valued at $ 70)
Skin care
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Cleanser ($ 25, originally $ 40)
ORIBE Magic Duo Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray ($ 64, valued at $ 96)
Kiehls Body Moisturizing Body Cream ($ 49, originally $ 76)
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set ($ 105, valued at $ 199)
CLINIQUE Radically different moisturizing lotion + Box ($ 39, valued at $ 56)
CLINIQUE Moisture Surge 100 Hour Moisturizing Duo ($ 69.50, valued at $ 112)
Kiehls Facial Fuel Energizing Facial Cleanser ($ 39, $ 59 originally)
Accessories
Jewelry
Mini Initial Pendant Necklace ($ 24.90, originally $ 44)
Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace ($ 15.90, originally $ 29)
Set of 2 cubic zirconia stud earrings ($ 39.90, $ 69 originally)
Huggie crystal earrings ($ 22.90, originally $ 35)
Handbags and wallets
Carson zipped leather continental wallet ($ 149.90, originally $ 228)
Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag ($ 299.90, originally $ 498)
Bradley Pebble leather wallet ($ 65.90, $ 110 originally)
Just In Case Voyageur Nylon Compact Tote Bag ($ 66.90, originally $ 100)
Sun glasses
High Key Mini 53mm Gradient Rimless Aviator Sunglasses ($ 42.90, originally $ 65)
Icy 51mm Square Gradient Sunglasses ($ 35.90, $ 55 originally)
50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses ($ 99.90, originally $ 161)
Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($ 42.90, originally $ 65)
Shoes
Woman’s shoes
CASLON Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boots ($ 59.90, originally $ 99.95)
Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Trainers ($ 69.90, $ 130 originally)
UGG Cozette Genuine Sheepskin Slippers ($ 59.90, originally $ 80- $ 90)
Nike Internationalist Basketball ($ 64.90, originally $ 90)
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot ($ 99.90, originally $ 189)
Shoes for men
ASIC GEL-Kayano 27 running shoe ($ 99.90, originally $ 160)
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe ($ 99.90, originally $ 140)
Nordstrom Brody Driving Penny Loafer ($ 54.90, originally $ 89.95)
UGG Kick It Slippers ($ 59.90, originally $ 100)
ECCO Soft Craze 7 Trainers ($ 99.90, originally $ 159.95)
Kids shoes
UGG Rennon low trainers ($ 29.90, $ 45 originally)
SOREL Whitney II Short Waterproof Insulated Boot ($ 49.90, originally $ 75)
Nike Kids Kawa Sport Slide ($ 19.90, originally $ 26)
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slippers ($ 39.50, originally $ 60)
Adidas NMD 360 sneakers ($ 39.90, originally $ 55)
Buy more shoes for the whole family
Household items
Decor
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($ 24.90, originally $ 39.50)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Blanket ($ 97.90, originally $ 147)
Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden ($ 79.90, originally $ 99.95)
Barefoot Dreams in Nature Blanket ($ 119.90, originally $ 180)
Bedding
400 thread count organic cotton sateen sheet set ($ 58.90- $ 88.90)
UGG Nieva Refreshing Percale Sheets ($ 64.90 to $ 84.90, originally $ 98 to $ 128)
Food
Stagg ECG Electric Kettle ($ 119.90, originally $ 169)
Set of 4 Monogram Marble Coasters ($ 22.90, $ 34 originally)
Set of 6 wooden steak knives Viking Steakhouse Pakka ($ 69.90, originally $ 99.99)
Fragrance
NEST New York bamboo and grapefruit diffuser set ($ 67, originally $ 100)
x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser and 4 fragrance refills ($ 75.90, originally $ 108)
Serene House Nova Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser ($ 35.90, originally $ 44.99)
Voluspa Maison Box of 5 Pewter Candles ($ 32.90, originally $ 50)
Alone Time Canceled Plans Candle ($ 22.90, originally $ 32)
