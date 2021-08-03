Dress modestly and smartly: 4 brilliant shopping tips you need to know.

Whatever the reason for your decision to choose this kind of fashion style, you should know that modest does not necessarily mean without elegance. In fact, conservative outfits provide unparalleled comfort and a sense of self-confidence that radiates throughout the look.

If you are new to this type of fashion, you will find the following four brilliant buying tips very useful if you want to dress modestly and nicely at the same time:

1. Define your rules of modesty

Before you start shopping in doha, you must first set your standards for modest fashion. It should be a combination of your personal standards and those of the place (since Doha is an Islamic city, you will want to dress according to their culture and beliefs).

Religious beliefs may require full body coverage in public places. Personally, you can also define modesty as simply avoiding excessive exposure of the skin.

If you still haven’t decided, you can adopt some basic standards that might guide you in building your modest wardrobe, as follows:

Necklines

Keep at least four fingers under your collarbone to avoid showing the cleavage. Materials Avoid fabrics and materials that are transparent and close to the skin.

Details Choose clothes with details on the collar, not on the chest. It will draw attention to your face and away from your bust.

Back Keep it covered and avoid backless and halter clothing.

Shoulders These should also be covered at all times.

2. Turn long dresses into trendy pieces

While sheer dresses and lace garments can give just the right feminine touch to your outfit, they tend to expose more of your body than you want. But don’t throw them away right away.

To keep your dresses modest but fashionable, you can wear a camisole underneath to avoid unintentional skin exposure. You can also use a stylish mattress topper to cover all plunging neckline. Remember to choose carefully to match the shade of the dress.

If you plan to wear a dress with spaghetti straps or straps, you can make it more conservative by layering a cropped sweater with long sleeves.

Also, don’t forget to choose pieces according to the season. For example, during the summer, pretty flowery or flowy dresses in bohemian-chic style are the best choices.

And don’t forget the following modest fashion elements:

Short, quarter-length or long sleeves.

Hem below the knee.

Collar.

Ample.

3. Master the art of layering

Overlay is an effective technique for transforming a modest ensemble into something more fashionable, let alone comfortable. Otherwise you cannot enjoy Doha events today if you feel sweaty in your outfit in the heat of the desert.

To help you, here are some rules to follow on the art of layering:

Wear thin to thick on the outside

Although it is not a strict rule, wearing clothing with thickness gradually increasing as you go outward works best for a lot of people. Starting with the thinnest layer closest to your skin and ending with the thickest keeps you comfortable even when the weather changes.

Once you get too warm, you can simply pull off one layer at a time until you are more comfortable in your outfit.

Combine stand-alone parts

When thinking about which layers to add, make sure they can be left on their own even when you take off the clothes covering them.

Consider the visible parts. If they look great on their own, you’re on the right track.

This way, you won’t have to compromise your style to stay comfortable, or your comfort to be stylish. If necessary, you can remove layers of clothing while still remaining attractive.

Know when to stop layering

There is no rule that says how many layers would be enough, but you can judge for yourself.

Your comfort level should serve as a pole star for this. If you can’t move around freely and comfortably with all of the layers you’re wearing, you’ll need to remove some.. This will prevent layers of clothing from becoming unnecessary.

4. Invest in the right kind of toppers

Outerwear is very useful in modest outfits, especially since it can be layered over pieces with thin straps or scoop back.

From shawls and blazers to military-style jackets, you are spoiled for choice. However, there are three tops that you will want in your wardrobe if you want to pull off your new modest fashion style in Doha: kimonos, denim jackets and cardigans.

Kimono

Anyone who builds a conservative wardrobe collection should have a kimono. Even the simplest could change your style and stay covered comfortably.

Originally from Japan, this garment offers an elegant new touch to your everyday outfit. It’s also versatile enough to add glamor to anything you wear underneath.

Jean jacket

Whatever your favorite style, you can’t go wrong with a denim jacket. Considered an elegant and timeless piece, it is the perfect outerwear for almost any occasion, especially everyday outfits and casual visits with friends.

In addition, denim jackets do not have a specific season. You can wear it all year round and always stay in fashion. You can even wear it with something as basic as an oversized solid tee or a strapless or spaghetti strap dress and high heeled sandals for an on-trend ensemble.

The best part is, he can work with just about any color combination.

Cardigan

For many women, a cardigan is the most comfortable top of all.

For one, he does not require much effort to wear. Just put it on your tank top and you are good to go. Cardigans also work with almost any outfit, whether it’s a maxi dress, a shirt and jeans combo, or more formal outfits.

Dress modestly and elegantly

Being modest and elegant at the same time is easy. All you need is the right kind of clothing and enough knowledge of mixing, pairing, and layering to create a look that is both conservative and gorgeous.

