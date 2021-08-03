Will Claye inspires his friend and rival in the triple jump

TOKYO Three weeks after ruining his Achilles tendon during a track and field competition in May, Christian Taylor was in a hyperbaric chamber when his phone rang.

Before his injury, Taylor had dreamed of big dreams: winning a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men’s triple jump, breaking the almost 26-year-old world record, pushing the limits of human performance. But now, as he faced the reality that he would be watching the Tokyo Games from home, he felt a whirlwind of sad emotions.

My heart was with the Olympics, he said.

When he answered the phone, he heard the familiar voice of Will Claye, Taylors’ former teammate in college and the man he had so often beaten to Olympic titles and world championships. Claye was about to reveal a secret, which he had kept a secret for over a year: he had ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing basketball in 2019.

I’m jumping back now, Claye told him, and I know you can do it too.

Taylor dealt with the news. Claye had gone through 2020 without competition, and Taylor thought Claye had taken a sabbatical during the pandemic to cultivate his interests in fashion and the music. (There’s so much going on, Taylor said in a recent phone interview.) But suddenly it all made sense: Claye had been struggling to come back from a catastrophic injury, sailing the same long route. that Taylor was now facing.