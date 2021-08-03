Fashion
Will Claye inspires his friend and rival in the triple jump
TOKYO Three weeks after ruining his Achilles tendon during a track and field competition in May, Christian Taylor was in a hyperbaric chamber when his phone rang.
Before his injury, Taylor had dreamed of big dreams: winning a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men’s triple jump, breaking the almost 26-year-old world record, pushing the limits of human performance. But now, as he faced the reality that he would be watching the Tokyo Games from home, he felt a whirlwind of sad emotions.
My heart was with the Olympics, he said.
When he answered the phone, he heard the familiar voice of Will Claye, Taylors’ former teammate in college and the man he had so often beaten to Olympic titles and world championships. Claye was about to reveal a secret, which he had kept a secret for over a year: he had ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing basketball in 2019.
I’m jumping back now, Claye told him, and I know you can do it too.
Taylor dealt with the news. Claye had gone through 2020 without competition, and Taylor thought Claye had taken a sabbatical during the pandemic to cultivate his interests in fashion and the music. (There’s so much going on, Taylor said in a recent phone interview.) But suddenly it all made sense: Claye had been struggling to come back from a catastrophic injury, sailing the same long route. that Taylor was now facing.
Clayes’ comeback culminates with another Olympic appearance and another long-awaited victory for gold. After finishing second to Taylor at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and virtually every world competition since 2011, Claye, 30, is one of the favorites in the men’s triple jump at the Tokyo Games, where the final is on Thursday ( Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time).
It’s gonna be different without him, Claye said of Taylor, but he’s one of the strongest guys I know.
Taylor and Claye have been linked for years as the two most important and formidable figures in their event, their paths and legacies more closely linked than ever.
At Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Claye won the state championships as one of the top rookies in the country. But even though he dominated the regional scene, Claye kept hearing about another long member prodigy outside of Atlanta named Christian Taylor. Claye was connecting regularly DyeStat.com, a popular track and field website, to keep tabs on Taylor and compare their performance.
I didn’t even know the guy, said Claye, but I was like, OK, this is my competition. I have to put numbers.
They didn’t meet until 2009, when they shared the NCAA Indoor Championship stage as Claye College freshmen competing for Oklahoma and Taylor for Florida. After popping a huge jump on his last attempt to pass Taylor’s head, Claye started celebrating. The problem was, Taylor also had one more jump.
I think I triggered it, said Claye.
Indeed, Taylor won the competition with a massive final effort. But Claye had marked the spirits.
His confidence, said Taylor. You could feel his presence. You knew he came to do a show, and you knew he came for business: this guy is not having fun.
A few months later, Claye edged Taylor at the NCAA Outdoor Championships before taking another unconventional step that shaped the trajectory of both men’s careers: he was transferred to Florida.
It was a decision by KD, said Claye, referring to Kevin Durant, who has built a reputation in recent years for playing hopscotch among NBA super-teams. I was like, man, I go where all the winners are.
It was the equivalent of signing with the 2016 Golden State Warriors (or the 2019 Brooklyn Nets): Claye wanted to train with Taylor and several other top athletes who were being coached by Dick Booth, one of the jumping gurus. the most renowned in the country. For two years, Claye and Taylor have been able to get the best out of each other. Each day was its own competition.
We were pushing each other at all levels, Taylor said. Who was in training first? Who enters and leaves the training room? Who hydrates the best?
Claye brought a level of enthusiasm to the craft that was contagious, Taylor said. If their coaches gave them a new exercise, Claye would dive right into it.
Even if he was going to ruin everything completely, Taylor said. I admired this quality: jump first, ask questions later.
Together, they began to set outsized goals. They were no longer focused on college competitions. Instead, they were targeting the Olympics.
Claye and Taylor would spend much of the next decade separated by fractions of inches, even if they went their own way, training in different cities for different coaches. Still, the chemistry between them was evident during the encounters.
When I see it, I know I have to perform to the best of my ability, said Taylor, who has won four of the last five world championships, including the last three. He mentally challenges me to be in a different place.
But the triple jump is extremely taxing on the body.If you watch a video of the triple jump in slow motion, it looks like your leg is going to break, Claye said and he had already suffered two stress fractures in his lower back when he injured Achilles in 2019, which he suspected to be a product of the cumulative balance sheet.
Claye described it as the darkest time of my life. But the pandemic, in its own way, provided an opening by forcing an Olympic postponement. Claye knew he would have a chance to make it back to Tokyo in time.
For me having another year was like, Wow, my gosh that’s another blessing, Claye said.
After going through post-rehab training sessions, some of which involved running a series of 10 to 12 steep hills, he said, at a 45-degree incline, Claye felt ready for the US trials in June. . Taylor, treating his surgically repaired leg, watched from home with direct interest.
I watched every jump, Taylor said. I watched his movie as if I was watching mine. I watched how active he was with every contact. I watched every thrust. I watched each take off.
Rather than appearing hesitant, Taylor said, Claye was aggressive and confident, and he launched at 56 feet and 5 inches to secure the victory and secure his place at the Games.
I think my biggest takeaway was that he looked like he was at peace, Taylor said, looking like he was having fun.
Popular among his peers, Taylor leaned on his faith as he worked through the early stages of his recovery in Austria, where he spent time with his fiancee, Beate Schrott, a former Olympic hurdler. He recently lost his walking boot.
It’s the small wins right now, he said.
Taylor hopes to compete at the world championships next year to defend his title. But first, he’ll look at his friend and compete with the man who helped him believe his own comeback is possible to chase Olympic gold halfway around the world.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/03/sports/olympics/will-claye-triple-jump.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]