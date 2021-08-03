Fashion
What you need to know about the fashion Instagram account – WWD
The fashion industry is always on the hunt for the designer who will be the next big thing, and the @UpNextDesigner Instagram account has become the go-to resource for finding just that.
Up Next Designer was created by fashion publicist Albert Ayal to spotlight emerging designers and fashion students around the world to give them the media exposure that is typically given to big brands.
“I would do a lot of research on all the brands I work with and find all of these unique brands and contact them,” Ayal said. “Everyone has had a different story, but sort of the same challenges for small businesses. I started UND just by regularly posting these brands that I thought were cool and spoke to me about and the following only grew and became this place where fashion stylists, editors, designers and celebrities could hang out. bring together and celebrate young emerging talents.
Ayal manages the Instagram account based on her own research from emerging designers. He regularly turns to fashion schools for talent and connects with students to track their progress and share their work. He also takes a closer look at many designers via Instagram Stories, posting “day in the life” content or videos in the designers’ studios.
While Up Next Designer was launched several years ago, it has gained renewed interest in recent months as many celebrities and stylists have started to follow the account. Ayal said one of his biggest and earliest followings was Kylie Jenner, which he got when the account had around 5,000 followers. Today, Up Next Designer has more than 95,000 subscribers.
With a large and growing number of followers, Ayal has accomplished her mission to bring attention to these emerging designers. He said the designers coined the phrase ‘the next effect’, which is when their designs show up on the account and are inundated with messages and purchases from customers. and stylists.
“It’s so exciting for me to post someone and just watch what’s going on,” Ayal said. “When I post a designer, he shows me his messages and who contacts me. The feeling I have of seeing these designers get the recognition they deserve and the attention they deserve is unreal.
Ayal also uses the account to make connections between designers and celebrity stylists. Thanks to Up Next Designer, celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Normani and many more have connected with emerging designers to wear the clothes at major events or appearances.
Her connection with Kylie Jenner began when he put her team in touch with Los Angeles-based fashion designer Erika Maish for a matching bead set. Jenner posted a photo of herself on vacation wearing the look, and according to Ayal, Maish was inundated with requests for the look.
“His DMs were inundated,” Ayal said. “She was like, ‘Albert, I was giving up yesterday. I love the fabric, but I can’t afford it. ‘ It was really cool to see because it changed her life.
Most recently, Ayal reached out to Cardi B and Normani stylist Kollin Carter for the cover art for the musicians’ single, “Wild Side.” Cardi B and Normani were seen wearing matching blue sculptural dresses from Brooklyn fashion designer Kim Mesches.
Ayal plans to continue highlighting emerging talent through the Instagram Up Next Designer page, but he also plans to expand the platform to his own website which he hopes can serve as a database for subscribers, stylists and editors to find emerging designers in a directory that is categorized by country and region and offers more information about each designer.
“It’s a lot of work, but it makes me happy and makes me feel good about myself giving back to the fashion community,” he said. “Giving back to these designers and helping them grow is great.
