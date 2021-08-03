Bali-Bali fashion in summer 2022





The desire to live Vitality. Durability. Fair trade. The high-quality brand of shoes and bags Bali-Bali Fashion combines all these qualities. And would be able to do even more: for the spring / summer 2022 season, the collection includes for the first time sandals and heeled mules. Accessories are also set to grow: in addition to popular and versatile wicker bags, Bali-Bali is focusing on hats, caps and costume jewelry. Color. Braiding. Fringes. Bright colors, handcrafted details and the use of natural materials such as smooth leather (suede), raffia or canvas give the new styles their unique touch. The look is always casual: Bali-Bali goes just as well with jeans and shorts as with a feminine long dress. In addition to the flagship mules and sandals, which surprise with sophisticated braiding (Viennese braiding), metal accessories (large chains), shells and fringes, the collection has been enriched with the great fashion themes of moccasins and Sneakers. The must-have insole slipper is made by Bali-Bali with the brand’s typical nonchalance: the two relaxed straps and the toe clips are fashionably interpreted by combinations of materials such as natural leather with canvas or raffia. Fly high with Bali-Bali? Now it’s possible too! By popular demand, the collection has been expanded to include mules and sandals with higher sparkles. The soft padding provides optimal comfort. Easy Breezy Bags Bali-Bali wicker bags and Ata bags have fans all over the world. The collection just exudes that wearable exotic touch that we all crave. Variety of formats: tote, basket, clutch and tote bag are just some of the many novelties that go perfectly with the more feminine looks of women’s fashion. All the bags are coordinated with the shoe collection in terms of material, style and color. Speaking of color: in addition to natural hues, Bali-Bali is increasingly relying on cool pastels for the coming summer. Mixed with gold, mango, apricot, rose, mint and lemon yellow bring a touch of exotic glamor to everyday life. Fair & Fashion Bali-Bali is synonymous with fair trade. All products are made in small family businesses. Sustainability is the dominant theme. Bali-Bali also uses natural materials for its packaging. In addition, all products are labeled with the Fairtrade hang tag. General Manager Michael Dornseifer said: “Anyone who gets involved in the world of Bali-Bali will be able to offer their customers something special. He says the collection offers a unique opportunity to break out of the uniformity of daily offerings. Learn more about Bali-Bali on the brand’s page:

fashionunited.com/compagnies/bali-bali

