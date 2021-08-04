Scottsdale PD seeks help in locating 5 Fashion Square unrest suspects





(Photos from Scottsdale Police Department) PHOENIX – The Scottsdale Police Department is asking the public to help identify five suspects in connection with the unrest at Scottsdale Fashion Square last May, police said Tuesday. One of the suspects is described as a 20 to 25-year-old white male with thin brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Seattle Seahawks blue t-shirt, hat and jeans while also having his earlobes measured, a tattoo of the word Family on the outer edge of his right forearm, a unknown tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and unknown tattoos on the inside of his left forearm. He is wanted for burglary in Tiffanys and Mont Blanc. Another suspect is described as an Asian or Native American male between the ages of 18 and 25 with average build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, an inside out black hat and a colorful bandana. He is wanted for burglary at Prada, Sunglass Hut and Sephora. A third suspect is described as a 21-25 year old white female with average build and dark hair parted in the middle. She was last seen wearing a black sheer top with a visible black bra and has acne or acne scars on both sides of her face. She is wanted for burglary at Prada and Sephora. The fourth suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 18 and 23 with heavy build and dark wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white markings for the A BATHING APE mark and a black hat with the letter B on it. He was also seen using a red cell phone. The man is wanted for burglary at PF Changs. A fifth wanted suspect is described as a black male aged 20 to 25 with average build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants and has a cropped mustache with a chin-length goatee hanging a few inches below his chin. He is wanted for burglary at Sephora. Those with information on any of the five suspects are asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-8477. Authorities arrested 64 people in the night of unrest on May 30 and 31 last year and recovered more than $ 244,000 in goods that were returned to businesses. Scottsdale Fashion Square was forced to close for just under two weeks after several stores were vandalized and robbed, resulting in millions of dollars in damages. Follow @ KTAR923 We want to hear from you. Do you have a story idea or a tip? Pass it on to the KTAR News team here.

