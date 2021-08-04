Big luxury fashion brands woo $ 2 trillion crypto market

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 12: A model, beauty runway detail, walks the runway at Prada fashion show … [+] on January 12, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images)

While I don’t write much about the latest news in the luxury industry, on the other hand, the crypto market has a huge impact on the global supply chain. Specifically, the fashion industry intends to capitalize on the estimated $ 2 trillion. Going forward, in this article, my goal is to introduce you to the best brands at the forefront of this milking process and the innovative technology that will soon make their operations easier.

The future is now for fashion brands:

Since the birth of the fashion industry trend has been the motto. And at this point, nothing seems to be trending more than blockchain technology. Essentially, technology has given industry and the ultimatum; sinks or swims. In the promise of establishing luxury brands that ride the waves of this trend, I would be off-center not to mention bvlgari, as good as Porthole, which launched an e-guarantee allowing customers to authenticate a product via a simple photo taken with a mobile phone. In addition, the latter has also started selling specific timepieces via Bitcoin only, a bold move, but which has generated great interest from collectors around the world.

In an age where sustainability practices are at the forefront of most common sense manufacturing strategies, fashion brands are doing their best to reduce their carbon footprint. As a result, there have been more and more fashion brand owners and billionaires looking for better ways to access the market besides Bitcoin. Without surprise, Prada spA, and Richemonts cartier has signed an alliance with other fashion brands like LVMH, provide a Blockchain solution to fight against counterfeiting; offering product authentication.

Citing issues of volatility, the market behemoths are exploring other ways to store and use their on-chain wealth. The rise of stable coins indexed to national currencies offers such an opportunity, with decentralized financing projects (DeFi) such as Autonomy protocol building progressive and interoperable stablecoin ecosystems, while simplifying the adoption of blockchain technology. International brands can trade these stablecoins between national currencies on the Onomy Exchange, bringing the Forex market of $ 6.6 million per day to the channel.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton as … [+] as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall / Winter 2020/2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White / Getty Images)

Volatility can also be sustainably addressed through value preservation mechanisms – in fact, the introduction of the world’s very first adaptive digital currency, NDAU, serves as a complement to Bitcoin in the blockchain space. Accepted on the best financial platforms such as Investview and presented to millions of investors on Global Bittrex, NDAU proves its ability to be an adaptive store of value, capable of preserving wealth while mitigating downside risks.

At the Fashion Institute of Technology, an abundant number of professors, including myself, are rushing to catch up and figure out how it all works. Moving on, another tech company that will soon thrive in the waters of blockchain technology is NFT technology, NFT’s first build and trade infrastructure with a liquid match engine. Through this ecosystem, users can create, collect, and trade digital collectibles alongside other enthusiasts, without paying exorbitant fees or wasting time trying to find business partners.

This is reorganizing the NFT ecosystem from the ground up, opening the doors for adoption by fashion brands and their customers around the world who have already started dabbling in the space by posting digitized versions of their clothing designs or blockchain-based property tracking services.

Crypto Opportunities: This is where fashion dives deep.

As price actions in the crypto markets led to a decline in interest, social influencers such as luxury brand owner (Tesla) Elon Musk turned the coin, resulting in a magnanimous transition of 178 billion to $ 2,000 billion this year (2021), according to Counter.

The widespread adoption of cryptocurrency, as well as the introduction of new blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has generated massive interest from top brands around the world. I get a pitch at least once a day asking me to cover this topic. Unfortunately, by the time I catch up, something new is happening.

It is no different in the diamond industry, as high-end luxury brands such as Bears partnering with similar major players as well as smaller brands to develop an open source blockchain platform called Tracr; it allows these brands to follow their supply chain from the ground floor to consumers. This is where gets very interesting in the fashion industry. A platform such as a plotter can educate a brand about the intricacies of cotton crop yield. It amazes me to think of how technology can trace all the details of the supply chain.

Another example is Nike; Due to NFT’s ability to certify uniqueness, Nike adopted this technology and therefore produced digital shoes, which are virtual, unique and tradable representations of real products. This is also the case with Louis Vuitton, who began using NFTs to track the provenance and ownership of luxury goods. Gucci has expressed interest in launching their own NFTs, saying it is only a matter of time, as reported The block.

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 14: A model walks the runway at the Gucci fashion show on January 14, 2020 in … [+] Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D’aprano / Getty Images)

Speaking of opportunities, social billionaires are preserving their fortunes and maintaining their luxury lifestyle by investing in crypto assets and NFTs.

One brand that makes this possible is AXIA. This ecosystem is a complete overhaul of today’s most popular internet services, implemented in a decentralized and secure manner. Its more than 17 apps range from a banking portal to a privacy-focused search engine, all supported by AXIA Coin.

Asset-backed digital currency is described as an effort to disrupt traditional financial structures, reduce participant costs, and advance a more equitable and inclusive business model globally. Thanks to AXIA, users not only preserve the value of their funds through the stability of the AXIA reserve, but are also able to continuously create value through their activity in the network, which generates monetary rewards for themselves and for others.

Fortune Phuture

Among the sea of ​​decentralized technologies and investment platforms for index strategies, Phuture Finance stands out from the head and shoulders!

As seen on Bitcoin.com, Phuture Finance raised $ 1.5 million in seed funding to launch the indexing protocol on Ethereum. ” Its private seed fundraiser included leading blockchain investors including NGC Ventures, SevenX, Moonrock Capital, Origin Capital, Waterdrip Capital and D64.

Other notable investors who participated included Genblock Capital, Decentralabs, Synergia, Vendetta Capital, Richard Ma (CEO of QuantStamp), Danish Chaudhry (CEO of Bitcoin.com Exchange) and the main liquidity provider. Skynet negotiation

The thriving decentralized investment platform for passive index strategies.

Phuture was designed in such a way that native and non-native crypto users can create and invest in new and existing indices created by the community. The platform provides an architecture that rebalances itself across multiple indices simultaneously, making its index unique, scalable and combined.

In an interview with Bitcoin.com, Charles Story (Chief Growth Officer, Phuture) said At Phuture, we have been delighted to partner with some of the industry’s most exciting investors. Working well in unison to redefine the role of an index in a Web 3.0 environment and realize our vision of becoming the de facto indexing solution within crypto.

The capital raised will be used to fund the continued development of Phuture as it moves towards its next version 1 launch, as well as to develop the ecosystem; including the Phuture team and early adopters.

Oliver Blakey, Managing Partner at Ascensive Assets, also said this in an interview with Bitcoin.com about their investment in Phuture We are proud to support Phuture as a lead investor. We believe that indices are going to have a huge role to play in crypto, just like in traditional finance.

Phuture introduces a new model for indexing protocols and its development trajectory converges the usability gap between crypto natives and the broader market, an invaluable attribute to have as crypto continues to grow. permeate into traditional finance.