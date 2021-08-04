The new Louis Vuitton store in Houston Galleria is a true first in Texas. This men’s refuge is already drawing crowds





OJust days before Louis Vuitton announced the worldwide celebrations of the founder’s 200th birthday, the traditional French brand opened the doors of its chic new men’s boutique in the Houston Galleria, the brand’s first men’s store. in Texas. And, yes, the lines are already emerging along the chandeliers that limit access to the boutique, which is a showcase dedicated to the Louis Vuitton universe. As writer Steven Hempel notes in the latest PaperCity printed journal, the shop serves as a “destination representing the philosophies of the house embodied by its ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, travels and fragrances. Designed to serve as an international destination, the new LV store blends local heritage, culture and arts with its own distinct identity. This uniqueness flourishes in each of the six Louis Vuitton men’s stores in the United States. Houston’s colorful boutique embraces the Housewith iconic mid-century furniture, including Pierre Paulin pumpkin chairs and stools, a ceramic side table by Parisian designer Mado Jolain, and a pair of armchairs by Joseph-André Motte for Steiner in the VIP room. A limited edition Louis Vuitton Epi leather foosball table adds a touch of classic gaming fun. Contemporary notes are provided by remixed digital photograph by Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi. “The design echoes Vuitton: the new meets the old, the cool meets the cool, all presented for an engaging sensory experience,” writes Hempel. Louis Vuitton merchandise from Houston New and classic Louis Vuitton styles invite the discerning dresser to this new Houston store. The Fall Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection of the male artistic director Virgil Abloh sets a cool and chic tone with flowing coats, pinstripe suits, men’s skirts and tons of emerald green. The entire LV accessories stable is also on display. The new Louis Vuitton men’s boutique at the Houston Galleria is the first in Texas. Luxury shoppers will find a full line of men’s watches, including the new Tambour Street Diver collection as well as a full fragrance counter featuring colognes from Louis Vuitton master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. The chic inventory includes the reintroduction of the best-selling Evidence sunglasses of the 2010s, a selection from the new Christopher leather goods collection and an onsite branding service that gives customers the ability to customize a variety of leather goods. Pleasure of the bicentenary Born August 4, 1821, Louis Vuitton left home on foot at the age of 14 and walked to Paris, a journey that lasted two years, a journey that, two centuries later, inspired a multitude of initiatives. creatives highlighting how the founder’s vision lives on. Louis’ coming of age tale, that of a risky, innovative and natural leader defines the maison he founded and takes us forward into the future, ”Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke said in a statement. “Through the disruptive and dynamic initiatives of Louis 200, we can appreciate how much Louis was a figure of his time and ours. From October, LV enthusiasts will be able to immerse themselves in a fictionalized novel about the life of the founder, written by French author Caroline Bongrand and published by Gallimard. The documentary In search of Louis traces the history of the young pioneer. The celebration of the bicentennial, Louis 200, will include the launch of a video game calledLouis the game this Wednesday August 4. The game stars Louis Vuitton mascot Vivienne and combines advanced animation with centuries of heritage as players travel through six action-packed fantasy worlds. Search for the app on Apple and Google Play.

