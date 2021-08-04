Neku and Rindo followed the fashion advice of the three wise monkeys in “The World Ends with You”

TThe world ends with you was one of the most stylish games on the Nintendo DS when it was released by Square Enix in 2007. It captured youth culture and featured flashy character designs with an emphasis on fashion. Ditto for its sequel, Neo: The world ends with you,and while a lot has changed in the 14 years between the two games, the sequel is still going strong.

We had the opportunity to sit down and talk with several people involved in Neo: The world ends with you, including producers Tetsuya Nomura and Tomohiko Yamashita, as well as artists Gen Kobayashi and Miki Yamashita on character designs and the trendy influences behind them.

I think we put more emphasis on the fact that [Neo] takes place in modern times. So I was more aware of trying to check out current fashion trends for this title, Nomura says. In every era, fashion trends appear, eventually disappear, and then return. With that in mind, he was also not too aware of the design or fashion trends in Shibuya at the time when he was working on the first game versus the sequel.

Nomura took inspiration from social media to design characters, especially for the game’s protagonist, Rindo Kanade, and his knee-length outer jacket. There are a lot of fashion influencers who are very young, teenagers, in Japan. So I went through their accounts on social networks, trying to get inspiration from them, he explains. There were a few that really stood out for me. So I took these as a reference and took pieces from there to sort of consolidate and find [Rindos] design.

Rindo wears a hoodie with the Jupiter of Monkey brand box logo in the game; the fact that he wears the mark was much more important than any other specific part of the design itself. With the outer jacket being a bit flashier, we wanted to make sure the hoodie was a bit more understated and simple, says Nomura.

Nomuras’ general design policy is to incorporate elements that have a deeper meaning behind them. Neku Sakuraba, the protagonist of the first game, also wears the Jupiter of Monkey mark just like Rindo. Nomura wanted this common thread that they both loved this brand.

Both protagonists are actually based on the Japanese saying mizaru, kikazaru, iwazaru, which means not to see, hear and speak. This saying might be more commonly referred to as the three wise monkeys and the concept of seeing no evil, hearing no evil, saying nothing bad. With Neku, his signature was his big helmet. This concept was related to hearing no evil, while Rindo has his face mask, which plays not to speak evil.

In a previous interview, Nomura also said he noticed masks were all the rage among the younger generation. He explained further here, noting that there really was no alternative to the mask. It’s something that really worked with this backdrop, which is why we ended up going in that direction for her approach to fashion.

Given this design philosophy, if there was a third entry in the series, its protagonist might wear something that obscures the view, like a headband or maybe even goggles. When asked about it, Nomura had only this to say, it seems fans have already figured it out and are already speculating. But who knows what’s going to happen?

As for the Rindos friends, they were mostly designed by artists Kobayashi and Yamashita. Kobayashi was in charge of Tosai Fret Furesawa, Rindos’ best friend. I tried to be aware of making him a polar opposite with Rindo, he explains. Like giving her wavy hair that’s different from Rindo’s. The team knew there would be plenty of scenes involving just the two, so it made sense to give them contrasting personalities and designs. Fret is a very cheerful and dynamic character compared to Rindo who is cooler but not as reclusive as Neku.

I tried to take clues from people who actually exist in real life and use them as a reference, this is advice that [Nomura] gave me, Kobayashi said. He watched famous people, especially male idols, who characteristically resembled what he was aiming for with Fret. He chose aspects of different people to create Fret.

A new girl named Nagi joins Rindos’ team and Yamashita has taken care of her conception. She says when I got debriefing instructions for her character it said she was basically an otaku girl. Yamashita wanted to bring this personality trait to the forefront of Nagis design. In particular, Nagi carries something called an Ita bag, where you can place badges of characters or people that you are a fan of. Giving Nagi this fashion piece, Yamashita felt like Nagi’s otaku girl characteristic really shone.

Sho Minamimoto was an antagonist in the first game, but returns and joins Rindo as well. Nomura is the one who originally designed Minamimoto in 2007. However, this time around he delegated the updated Minamimoto design to Kobayashi. The only instructions Nomura gave him were the character to wear some sort of hoodie and a long coat.

But it was Yamashita who ended up finalizing the design of Minamimotos. In addition to Nomuras’ instructions, he was also asked to give the character 70% pants in length, just above his ankles. With this I tried to incorporate an overall silhouette which was very The world ends with you-esque, something that would suit her and look cool, she explains.

NEO: The World Ends With You is available on PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4