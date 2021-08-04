Candace Owens can’t stand seeing Gonzo in a robe: bringing back the manly Muppets

Conservative commentator Candace Owens got angry Monday night after watching a Muppet Babies clip in which the Disney Junior show showed baby Gonzo in a dress.

Yes, you read that right. Similar to outrage cancellation of Dr Seuss books, Jim Hensons’ classic puppets suddenly make their debut in right-wing culture wars, it seems.

Owens was furious by a Muppet Babies clip called Gonzo-rella, where baby Gonzo decides to dress like a princess. In the episode of this light-hearted children’s show, Miss Piggy hosts a royal ball where all the boys in attendance dress as knights and all the girls as princesses. Gonzo wants to show himself like a princess, but Miss Piggy tells him no, he’s a boy so he has to wear armor. Then the rat-father fairy Rizzo shows up and magically transforms Gonzos’ outfit into a ball gown that Gonzo delights in and he then goes to the party.

You all expected me to look a certain way, Gonzo tells his friends in the episode. I don’t want you to be mad at me, but I don’t want to do things because that’s how they’ve always been done, either. I want to be me.

Gonzo is actually an alien, so he literally can’t be manly. .

The word transgender or dysphoria never appears during the episode of the kids’ show, and we have to note that it’s not really a word you can apply to, well, an anthropomorphized animated alien.

Muppet canon aside, Owens watched this Disney Junior episode of Muppet Babies and obviously concluded that Disney was pushing the trans agenda.

Can’t believe I’m tweeting this but… they’re pushing the trans agenda on kids via baby muppets, Owens written Monday evening. It is sick and PERVERTI. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons intended to introduce children to gender dysphoria.

Owens concluded his tweet with the question, are you tempted to bring back manly muppets?

As for the adjective manly in the Muppet universe, people who rated Owens’ remarks seemed to think they were both deeply weird and also wondered if manly was a descriptor anyone could use. precisely to describe the cast of fictional characters (except may be Sam the Eagle).

It is clear that Owens is not a huge fan of the MCU (Muppet Cinematic Universe) because if she was, she would realize that LGBTQ creators and characters have been around since they took culture by storm. pop with The Muppet Show from 1976.

For example, Bert and Ernie, everyone’s favorite Sesame Street Muppet duo, are canonically gay, a former writer of the series named Mark Saltzman told NBC he based Bert and Ernies’ relationship on his own life partner, Arnold Glassman.

Richard Hunt, the puppeteer behind Muppet favorites like Beaker, Scooter, Statler and Janice was also openly gay throughout his career working for the Jim Henson Co. until his untimely death at the age of 40 from an AIDS-related illness in 1992.

Host Dan Romens retaliated to Owens on Twitter highlighting the Hunts story and also posted photos of Gonzo in various dresses and womenswear from past episodes. Gonzo has been wearing dresses since 1975. The episode had nothing to do with gender dysmorphia, Romens said.

Check out some other reactions to Owens’ shot below.

Fun fact, Gonzo has been wearing dresses since 1975. The episode had nothing to do with gender dysmorphia.

Jim Henson hired many members of the LGBT community, the most prominent, Richard Hunt, was the performer of Scooter, Janice, Statler, Junior Gorg and many more. pic.twitter.com/Xzwbd2z1rC

Dan Romens (andDanRomens) August 2, 2021

Candace, I know you’re just a right-wing spokesperson, but imagine not knowing the Muppets lore on this one https://t.co/Cz7N8yniDN pic.twitter.com/XYVLBqeuTd

Chongo (Professional Dingus) (@ChongoTweet) August 3, 2021

Hell are manly puppets? Like Big Bird and Elmo?

Marxist Mai (@MeinPillowGuy) August 2, 2021

Yeah, cartoons when I was young were completely devoid of things like CA. Certainly no sexual references! pic.twitter.com/EWOfOwpbFd

Reptilian Overlord # 38274619 (@DevinsOverlord) August 2, 2021

What a horrible, fanatic commentary.

Promoting tolerance for trans people is caring and fair.

Calling him sick and PERVERTI is (a) a ridiculous overreaction and (b) transphobic.

Why are you so afraid of the way other people lead their lives? Or to accept their choices?

Alastair McAlpine, MD (@ AlastairMcA30) August 3, 2021

Gonzo has been wearing dresses since the 1970s. Tell me you don’t know about the Muppets without telling me that you don’t know about the Muppets and that you are a fanatic.

And Gonzo experiences gender EUPHORIA here. Stop repeating buzzwords you don’t understand. https://t.co/ymbtJa5Be5

BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) August 3, 2021

My brother wore Disney princess dresses and healed them when he was five because he only has 2 sisters? And he wanted to play with us, he’s not trans. He just liked the dresses. Anyway, guys who wear dresses, that’s nothing new to kids’ shows pic.twitter.com/Z3MpK4DxB9

Wolfiemix (@ wolfiemix2) August 2, 2021

