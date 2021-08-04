Joseph Abboud signs nightwear license





Now guys can sleep in their Joseph Abboud-carry. The brand, owned by WHP Global, has signed a licensing agreement with Intradeco Apparel Inc. to design, develop and distribute a new collection of men’s sleepwear and loungewear for the Joseph Abboud Mark. The new offering will include a full line of pajamas, coordinating sleep sets, bathrobes and pajama shorts. More from WWD The collection will be available in department and specialty stores in the United States and Canada from spring 2022. Retail prices will range from $ 25 to $ 80. Intradeco is delighted and very proud to announce our new relationship with WHP Global and the addition of the Joseph Abboud sleepwear brand to our men’s sleepwear collection, said Terry Trofholz, Executive Vice President of Intradeco Apparel. We are delighted to partner with Intradeco to expand the Joseph Abboud brand to a rapidly growing category in the men’s market. The Intradecos collection of raised loungewear will bring the comfort, quality and style of Joseph Abboud to our loyal customers online and in stores, added Stanley Silverstein, Global Commercial Director of WHP. Since purchasing the Abboud brand, WHP has also signed licenses to expand the brand to watches with E-Gluck, socks and tights with Bespoke Fashion, and underwear, thermal wear and underwear with SportLife. . In total, the Joseph Abboud brand and its associated labels generate more than $ 700 million in retail sales worldwide. Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

