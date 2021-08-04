Dress like a fashionista

By Ashwini Arun Kumar

Your wardrobe is incomplete without these dresses

When you feel obligated to dress, you invariably opt for denim pants. Of course, denim is versatile; you can wear it with a bra or crop top if you fancy something young and fresh or wear it with a t-shirt or shirt if you are looking for a clean but foolproof look. But, when it comes to getting out of clothes, there is another choice that we think is a must-have.

Our ultimate contender for an unmistakable look is a modern dress for girls. While a dress isn’t entirely new, and we’re sure everyone has a dress or two in their closet, there have been many modern changes these dresses go through on a daily basis that every fashionable girl goes through. must know and, more importantly, store in her wardrobe.



Slip dresses



A slip dress is perfect for anyone who wants to feel dressed up and keep it simple too. It is fitted but not tight. So, it’s sensual but in a comfortable way. These dresses often feature a slit so you’re not afraid to experiment, you can try the thigh-high versions or involve readjusting the base neckline to make it more fun. Right now, those with gathered details and cowl necks are all the rage.



Point: Try color blocking by wearing contrasting shoes or teaming your dress with a brightly colored bag. Since these dresses are almost always shiny, keep makeup to a minimum and go for a naturally rosy look.

Bodycon dresses



There’s no better way to kiss your curves and flaunt them a bit than wearing a bodycon dress. A bodycon dress is suitable for people of all shapes and sizes and is ideal for a casual daytime or evening look, such as a night out with girlfriends. Stretch ribbed bodycon dresses or those that come with a bustier are all the rage right now.



Point: Dress it up by wearing it with your favorite pair of stiletto heels or choose a pair of chunky sneakers for a sporty look. A shoulder bag like Carrie Bradshaw s Fendi baguette is more beautiful and also allows you to have your hands free.

Flowy summer dresses



A flowy summer dress that you can wear all year round is a must have in any trendy girl’s wardrobe. Sure, hot mini dresses and bodycon dresses are glamorous, but they can’t be worn in places where the vibe is laid back and laid back. Think about a beach vacation or a night out with friends. It’s reserved for flowy midi dresses that invoke a sense of comfort.



Point: Wear a flowing midi dress with lace-up gladiator sandals. A bombshell blast and makeup without makeup are best for a street style-inspired casual dress look.

Blazer dresses



The blazer dress checks all the points for a dress that is both formal and sexy. Like a blazer, it is either single-breasted or double-breasted and usually has chunky lapels and a plunging neckline. The padded shoulders inject it with powerful upholstery elements that also make it suitable for the office. If you can’t wait to make a statement with your dress, the blazer dress is just perfect.



Point: Wear it with stiletto heels like zendaya here. Give yourself a bombshell blast and go for strong lips to look as striking as the dress itself.

T-shirt dresses



A t-shirt dress is the simplest dress of all. A t-shirt that’s long enough that you don’t wear pants is just what you need for a casual day. A race to do? Need something to wear for your daily coffee, but also dressy enough to catch up on a tour of friends later? The t-shirt dress is perfect for everyone. The fact that it also meets all the prerequisites for being a holiday dress is just another plus.



Point: A pair of Birkenstock slides on sandals or your favorite pair of sneakers are all you need to make this look work.

Black dresses par excellence



coco Chanel may have designed the first LBD, but over the period the quintessential black dress has undergone many transformations. Whatever the figure, a black dress is a non-negotiable wardrobe staple. A dressy black dress can come in the form of a brief, an off-the-shoulder column dress, a bodycon, etc. and can be a mini, a midi or even a dress. When in doubt, choose a black dress.



Point: Because black is neutral, it allows you to go further in accessorization. Wear it with pointy heels, a red lip and a stunning hairstyle. Stay relaxed? Go makeup-free and let the dress do the talking.

Cocktail dresses



Previously reserved for socialites and red carpets, these dresses are now democratized. Every fashion scholar should have a cocktail dress in their wardrobe. These are of the dressier variety and can be worn for wedding parties, cocktail parties, and black tie events. Although cocktail dresses were once a column, they can now be seen in a plethora of silhouettes and with variations like noodle straps, off-the-shoulder, off-the-shoulder and even plunging necklines. They are often made with expensive materials like silk taffeta, tulle, and lace, and have a royal charm.



Point: Since they’re reserved for dressy occasions, wear them with heels, a proper hairstyle, and assertive makeup. Wear a clutch for an overall look without the bulk. It is best to invest in a classic piece with a proven figure that you are confident enough to wear. They should be models that can be worn many times because they are expensive.

Faq





How to choose the right dress?

To choose the right dress, it is important to identify the occasion to which it will be worn. If you need a dress for a formal occasion, it is best to stick with blazer dresses, preferably midi or a cocktail dress if you have to attend a black tie event. With a fitted blazer, even a slip dress or bodycon can be worn to a formal event that is otherwise reserved for business casual and glamorous.

How to accessorize a dress?



Most dresses look great when worn with heels, but some dresses like t-shirt dresses and bodycon dresses can also be designed to have a high sporty look if you wear them with sneakers or chic sneakers. . Always carry an envelope bag or a shoulder bag. Keep the accessorization limited to a wristwatch and a few delicate jewelry.

How to wear a dress on a daily basis?



On a daily basis, go for casual dresses like t-shirt dresses or flowy dresses that look great and require very few accessories or styling. They’re perfect to wear to work or for a casual catch-up session with friends. You can have a selection of a few printed styles and solid colors to make your wardrobe look different. Wear them with sneakers, brogues, moccasins or slip-ons, and slip on a bag to go.