An expert guide to dress changes for the bride and groom

It has become common practice for brides to change their attire at their wedding, from long dresses for the ceremony to party-ready numbers like minis and glitzy jumpsuits. But they’re not the only ones who can have fun. Dress changes for the bride and groom are totally a thing and are becoming more and more popular among the men who are getting married. Full costume swaps are certainly a daring option for the skillful bride and groom, but simpler changes like ditching the jacket and tie, changing shirts, or changing accessories are all stylish ways to change up the look of the bride and groom. on a wedding day.

Sometimes the change of outfit is a new opportunity to sport an epic second look, says CostumeShop co-founder Jeanne Foley. If there’s ever been a special day to grow up or come home when it comes to your look, it’s your wedding day. An outfit change is a chance to give your new spouse and guests another jaw-dropping surprise as you head into cocktail hour.

As Foley points out, the groom has historically taken precedence over the bride with an emphasis on the wedding dress, she explains. But as wedding style trends evolve from over-the-top black tie affairs to low-budget romantic weddings and courthouse ceremonies, the bride and groom are more active in the styling process. Plus, they have more choices for their wedding attire.

Jian De Leon, the editorial director and men’s fashion of Nordstrom, also notes a trend in formal evening wear for men. However, he says it allows the bride and groom to have more personality and playfulness on their wedding day. As dress codes have become less picky and style has become a spectator sport in its own right (just watch NBA and football), men are more free to express themselves through the way we do ourselves. let’s dress, DeLeon shares. Men can have more fun than ever with their clothes.

And it’s safe to say we’re here for the fashion change! Read on for an expert-guided breakdown of outfit changes for the bride and groom, according to DeLeon and Foley.

Can the bride and groom change their outfit at their wedding?

DeLeon and Foley both agree that an outfit change is okay for the bride and groom at their wedding. One of the main reasons brides [opted] For an outfit change, you had to go one step further on the wedding dress, but swap it out for something more practical and comfortable to party the night away after the formal ceremony, says Foley. So, in the same way, it might be quite reasonable and smart for the groom to plan for a change as well, even if only to show off a second killer look.

Plus, context plays a big role in the bride and groom’s outfit changes, according to DeLeon. He says Brides, As someone who has attended many multicultural weddings, I think one of the most common outfit changes I’ve seen is a couple going from a more traditional wedding ceremony outfit to an outfit. reception that reflects a family heritage, or both parties could change shoes for a pair of sneakers.

When should a groom change?

There is certainly an expected change in tone between the ceremony and the reception, so a change in attire feels more natural here, DeLeon advises. Cultural traditions notwithstanding, I think it’s understood that once the vows are read and the champagne skipped, the bonds can be loosened.

Foley also suggests an outfit change before cocktail hour. This gives the couple the best opportunity to transition to a new location or room on the premises with time for a change without guests wondering where you are, she explains.

A bonus of changing sooner: It’s usually quite early at night that your photographer and videographer are always on hand to snap photos and lock those looks into the wedding album for a lifetime of back on your big day. , says Foley.

How many dress changes are appropriate?

While every wedding and every groom is different, Foley says less is more with outfit changes on the big day. It takes time to change, and it’s time away from your guests and the party you’ve probably been planning for a while, she says. Brides.

The most important thing is to make sure that your change of outfit makes sense for the theme, location and setting of your wedding. Also, talking about timing with your partner and photographer is another consideration. Making an entree together can provide that mind-boggling factor you’re looking for as well as the practicality of a change for the night party, says Foley.

What to consider when changing your look

When it comes to personal style, there is always room for interpretation especially for a groom on his wedding day. However, both experts agree that it’s best to stick with a classy, ​​elegant outfit for the ceremony, but encourage bolder choices for the reception.

What to wear for the ceremony

I think ceremony is when a groom has to stick with something timeless and elegant, DeLeon says. These will be the photos that will be reviewed decades from now, so a classic look is always a safe bet. In the most formal setting, Foley suggests a three-piece tuxedo with a perfectly tied bow tie.

What to wear for the reception

At the reception time, the SuitShop co-founder comes up with a fun costume in a trendy color to get noticed. You can also swap out the black tuxedo jacket for a white tuxedo to keep the level of formality but give yourself a new look, she says. Noting more casual reception venues allows the bride and groom to not wear a tie and dress a little. If the venue is still quite formal, changing up an accessory or a complete look is a fun way to surprise your guests and get a second photo shoot.

Additional style tips

According to DeLeon, you make a commitment to your partner, not your fit, when you get married. I think once you take the part out for better or worse, it gives you a little more freedom to prioritize comfort rather than being 100% reunited for the rest of the wedding, says -he. This means that switching from dress shoes to sneakers is perfectly acceptable, or swapping out a white shirt for something printed and worn open for a more festive look.

Since a second suit or tuxedo can be pricey, Foley advocates an accessory change for the bride and groom who don’t want a complete overhaul. Going from a bow tie to a skinny tie and a black tuxedo jacket to a white tuxedo gives you a whole different vibe without breaking the bank, she shares.

What not to wear

When it’s your big day, anything goes, but Foley likens a sweat at your wedding or reception to wearing a tuxedo to a rodeo. It doesn’t fit the occasion, she said. On the other hand, DeLeon says, if the groom’s partner is okay, why not? Although my advice: a pair of minimalist sweatpants from brands like Fear of god, Who, or Balenciaga could be a better compromise by far, they almost sound like real pants.

Another alternative for Foley’s sweatshirt lovers: enjoy your sweatshirts for the next day while lounging and remembering the incredible day you just spent.

Overall, whether you choose to slip into something less formal or dance the night away in your tuxedo, the most important thing is that you and your partner are happy and make the best decision for your day. marriage and beyond.