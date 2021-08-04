Rita Ora stuns in cutout white dress and PVC pumps for ‘Suicide Squad’ – Footwear News





Rita Ora brought her signature glamor to the red carpet, with an elegant twist on the cutout dress trend. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of "The Suicide Squad" last night with new beau Taika Waititi, Ora donned a white Azzi & Osta blazer dress, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The silky number featured a one button closure and sheer lapels, as well as structured shoulders and a rolled up skirt. The dress's most daring feature, however, came from its triangular side cutouts which combined to form a backless silhouette. A cluster of diamond rings and sparkling diamond earrings completed the look.

Rita Ora attends the “The Suicide Squad” premiere at Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE / BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Rita Ora attends the “The Suicide Squad” premiere at Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE / BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA For shoes, the “Anywhere” singer donned a pair of matching pumps from Christian Louboutin. The Degrastrass style featured stiletto heels and white leather heels. The most prominent feature of the pair, however, was their PVC upper and pointy toes, studded with Swarovski crystals. These embellishments added a touch of glamor to Ora’s elegant ensemble, pairing harmoniously with her sparkling jewelry. His pumps are selling for $ 1,145 on Net-A-Porter.com.

Rita Ora attends the “The Suicide Squad” premiere at Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE / BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Zoom on Louboutin pumps from Ora. CREDIT: AXELLE / BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Christian Louboutin Degrastrass pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter Cutout dresses have become a must-have wardrobe choice this season, for those who want to beat the summer heat without showing too much skin. Belly cutouts, similar to Ora’s, emerged in a variety of shapes ranging from triangles to circles. Whether mini, maxi or midi, cutout dresses in a variety of colors, materials and styles have become popular with all of the celebrities. In addition to Ora, stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez have worn styles from Patbo, Cult Gaia and Cong Tri in recent weeks.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the “The Suicide Squad” premiere at Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE / BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the “The Suicide Squad” premiere at Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE / BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for matching ensembles and monochrome looks from big brands with varying aesthetics, like Fendi, Chanel and Dion Lee. His shoe style follows a similar formula, frequently including trendy styles; most recently, she has been seen in ankle-length sandals, slip-on mules and thongs from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. The musician has also appeared several times at the Met Gala, wearing dramatic dresses from Vera Wang, Prada, Marc Jacobs and other luxury designers. Ora is a mainstay of the fashion industry, having campaigned for brands like Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada. The musician has already collaborated on fashion collections with Adidas Originals, Escada and Tezenis, as well as a capsule line of shoes with Giuseppe Zanotti. She is also a longtime ShoeDazzle partner, creating several collections for the economy brand. Her latest spring collection featured styles such as puffed leather strap mules, chunky slides and open toe boots, all retailing for under $ 100 on ShoeDazzle.com. Add a pair of PVC pumps to your summer looks, inspired by Rita Ora.

