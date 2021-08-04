Jeff Bezos is no longer the richest man in the world. This person holds the title now.





Text size



Bernard Arnault is the richest man in the world. (Eric Piermont / AFP via Getty Images)



Jeff Bezos, the founder of



Amazon.com



and its largest shareholder, is no longer the richest person in the world. He was not overcome



Facebook



s Mark Zuckerberg, or



Microsoft



s Bill Gates, or even



Berkshire Hathaway



s Warren Buffett, but by a man you may not have heard of: Bernard Arnault. The 72-year-old Frenchman is the founder, president and CEO of



LVMH



Mot Hennessy-Louis Vuitton (LVMH), a luxury goods conglomerate covering fashion, jewelry, cosmetics and wines and spirits. Its brands include Louis Vuitton,



Christian Dior,

Bulgari, Tag Heuer, Sephora, Hennessy and most recently Tiffany have had a fantastic year. Between his control of LVMH owner Christian Dior and a family-owned holding company, Arnault owns around 47% of LVMH, which has a market capitalization of 339.5 billion ($ 402.9 billion). LVMH stock has climbed more than 35% so far in 2021, and has jumped 140% from its March 2020 lows. The increase helped catapult Arnault to the top of the world’s richest list, swapping first place with Bezos on several occasions in recent months. On Monday, Arnault is worth $ 186.3 billion, 300 million more than Jeff Bezos and more than



You’re here



Chief Executive Officer Elon Musks $ 147.3 billion, according to Forbes. The stock collapse of 7.6% after Amazon profits on Thursday returned the title to Arnault, as Bezos’ fortunes fell by $ 13.9 billion in one day. How has LVMH been so successful? It starts with a crash. The luxury goods sector was one of the first to be hit hard by the pandemic last year, due to the industry’s reliance on consumers in China, where the virus originated, and elsewhere. other parts of Asia. The sector suffered a side blow when world travel nearly dried up, with Asian tourists suddenly unable to shop in fashion hotbeds like Paris, London and Milan. Read also :The flagship brands of LVMH ended 2020 in force, despite the blockages. The luxury giant is confident for 2021. But as China led the economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic, spending on luxury goods has exploded and has been tearing apart ever since. In 2020, one of the worst years in recent memory for corporate profits, LVMH recorded current operating income of 8.3 billion euros, down 28% from 2019 levels, and even resumed with profits in the second half of last year. This continued into 2021: at the end of July, LVMH posted profits of $ 7.6 billion for the first six months of 2021, up 44% from the first half of 2019 and more than four times the levels from 2020. A resurgence in luxury spending has come as the world’s richest people have grown even richer thanks to the pandemic, with total wealth reaching $ 431 trillion in 2020 through savings, stocks and money. ‘real estate. The ultra-rich segment with assets of $ 100 million or more is now the fastest growing, according to analysts at the Boston Consulting Group. According to BCG analysts, 6,000 new ultra-rich individuals were created amid the recent global wave of new wealth, and they hold 15% of total global wealth, up from 12% in 2019, according to BCG analysts. Write to Callum Keown at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/amazon-bezos-richest-person-lvmh-arnault-51628003655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos