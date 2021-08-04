Is Red Dress’s viral music video just an elaborate meme?





Sarah Brand, writer, director and student at the University of Oxford, uploaded Red Dress to YouTube almost a month ago (July 7). The clip is one of two uploads to his channel the first, Fancy, was added a few weeks earlier and yet it has already attracted 730,000 views, with thousands of comments wondering what’s going on. If you’ve been lucky enough to enjoy Red Dress on your own, you’ll understand why it has caused such a divided response. From Brands’ voiceovers to religion-tinged lyrics They see me in a red dress, hopping on the devil’s party / Thinking about lust as they judge with disgust to the guitar solo which gives the impression that the guitarist is doing the bare minimum to get paid, the three minute track is quite difficult to understand. Add to that a brilliant production, questionable choreography in an Oxford church, and a pretty absurd narrative (Brand plays a woman in a white dress at church, and the woman in the red dress who plants the service), and the project has all the characteristics of a Friday of the 2020s. It’s amazing, reads a comment on YouTube. It’s like the original version of this song doesn’t exist. Only the karaoke version.

Others have pointed out that Brand actually wears the melody, although HIS melody is throughout the song. I’m impressed that she can sing the chorus in the exact same way, adds another commentator. She can hit all the wrong notes the same way every time she sings the chorus. Brands’ background (originally from Los Angeles, studying for a Masters in Sociology at Oxford) has also suggested that the video is actually an elaborate meme or social experiment. This theory is supported by Brands in an interview with the BBC, who sees her discussing the witty comments on social media. There’s that side with humorous comments, she says, and there’s also the other side that is judgmental behavior and that’s part of what this project broadly deals with as a central theme. Judging behavior hurts the world and that’s what I’m trying to bring to light with this project. Is this a confirmation that the clip and its comments section is a meta-commentary on moralizing behavior on the internet? Not enough. While Brand is credited with writing, directing, producing, choreographing, and editing the project, she has not confirmed if this relates to her classes. On her website, she also says she’s looking to produce a feature film that’s an extension of the Red Dress video, which could mean it’ll give us some much-needed answers. Likewise, it could serve to further delve into the mystery. In the meantime, you can watch the Red Dress video below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dazeddigital.com/music/article/53729/1/is-the-viral-red-dress-music-video-elaborate-meme-sarah-brand-social-experiment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos