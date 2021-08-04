Fashion
The best back-to-school outfits, from kindergarten to high school
School is almost in session.
We know how difficult it is for students to settle into their day one sets.
But with the help of big brands like Forever21, J Crew and Vans, your kids will have the perfect outfit in no time.
You will be able to find options for any type of style. Whether they like cartoons, sequins, or work clothes, there are choices they’ll love.
They will be able to choose from a variety of stylish shoes, hats, dresses and more.
Since prices start at $ 10, you’ll be able to get the best deals for students of all ages. And you’ll love our roundup, featuring some of our favorite outfit ideas for the new school year.
Kindergarten
Awesome Nike Cropped Set: $ 21.60
Your little one is 100% awesome and this set of Nike shorts will let the world know. Made with Dri-Fit technology and comfortable elastic bands, it’s perfect for back to school.
Sawyer Neon Rebels T-shirt, price: $ 20.00
This colorful t-shirt will become a favorite at school. It’s lightweight, with bright colors and cool short sleeves that scream confidence and fun.
Andy & Evan sleeveless set, price: $ 72.00
Dress up your kindergarten child with this adorable sweater vest set. It’s vibrant, super stylish, and sure to make a major fashion statement.
Primary school
Ambercrombie Fitch Icon Crew T-shirt, price: $ 7.77
This classic round neck will make your elementary school student as comfortable as it is cool.
Mixi Dress with Ribbed Top, price: $ 65.00
If your little one likes to twirl, this mixi dress is a fun choice. Plus, her t-shirt style and tied waist skirt make for an adorable combination.
Houser Vans Kids Button Down Shirt, price: $ 25.90
This tropical shirt is just what your student needs. It’s fun, comfortable, and easy to clean.
Easy sleeveless jumpsuit, price: $ 15.60
Your little one will love this flowery jumpsuit. It is easy to put on, sleeveless and has a super stylish design.
Middle school
Ralph Lauren Big Pony cotton-knit polo shirt, price: $ 45.00
This Ralph Lauren polo shirt is a back-to-school essential. Adorned with a cool twill patch and trendy ribbed collar, it’s suitable for any occasion.
Asos Design Cropped Knit Cardigan, Price: $32.00
Adopt preppy chic with this magnificent diamond cardigan. It is comfortable, bright and can enhance all your favorite outfits.
Champion Reverse Weave Fleece Hoodie, price: $ 33.00
This fleece hoodie is undeniably fashionable. Featuring an elegant marbled print and a double-layered hood, this sweater is a must-have for your wardrobe.
Plus Size Juicy Couture Graphic Tee, price: $ 19.99
What’s not to love about Juicy Couture? The beloved fashion label is making a comeback and its on-trend graphic tee is perfect for your first day of school.
High school
Uniqlo sweatshirt, price: $ 29.90
This sweatshirt is as comfortable as it is elegant. Made with French terry cloth, it is a great choice for your school wardrobe.
Forever21 pinafore mini dress, price: $ 16.00
If you want to look chic without breaking your budget, this pinafore dress is a great choice. Its square neckline, belt loops and slanted front pockets are more than elegant.
Ted Baker London Slim Fit Tortila Polo Shirt with Tipped Pocket, price: $ 59.90
You can’t go wrong with this Ted Baker polo shirt. It’s elegant, comfortable and full of style.
Fraiche By J – Long Sleeve Tie Waist Jumpsuit, price: $ 110.00
Showcase your belongings in this sophisticated jumpsuit. Its trendy V-neck and cool elastic cuffs will turn heads.
