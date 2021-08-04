Other Shoe Drops: Doc Martens Legal Expert in Trade Dress Donnybrook Court Boots | Dorsey & Whitney LLP





We have already blogged on Airwair International v. Pull & Bear and how Doc Martens successfully challenged the Respondent’s expert to rule on secondary meaning and likelihood of confusion. Now the shoe is on the other foot. The Doc Martens expert has found himself in the hot seat for offering inappropriate legal conclusions regarding Doc Martens’ trade dress rights. Relax and read on so you don’t get cold the next time you consider bringing in the experts in a business dispute. Doc Martens is the supplier of the very popular clunky soled combat boots and shoes with yellow stitching simply known as “Docs”. As Rolling Stone magazine recently commented, those who have sported Docs over the years “range from Eddie Vedder and Morrissey to Rancid and Rihanna”. Doc Martens owns multiple trade dress records and sued Pull & Bear Espana SA for allegedly selling several styles of footwear that infringe Doc Martens trade dress. Pull & Bear counterattacked, claiming Doc Martens’ trade dress rights were invalid. Between the two sides, they retained a small squadron of experts for the purposes of opinion, rebuttal and exclusion. Doc Martens offered rebuttal expert testimony from a prominent law professor who, among others, has held that “Doc Martens’ registered trade dress is unambiguous, valid and protectable.” He is also of the view that the records “meet” certain requirements imposed by the USPTO. The tribunal excluded this rebuttal opinion because an “expert cannot testify on a matter amounting to a legal finding”. Whether a particular trade dress is “presumed valid” or “enforceable” is ultimately one to be made by the court, not by an expert witness. Likewise, whether a recording complies with USPTO requirements is also a legal finding and is not appropriate for expert testimony. As we walk a mile in Doc Martens shoes, we can see where it was heading with this testimonial offered. Federal rule of evidence 704 tells us that “[a]An opinion is not objectionable simply because it embraces an ultimate question. After all, the validity and enforceability of any given trade dress is certainly one of the “ultimate questions” in any trade dress infringement case. Thus, we were able to see how trial counsel might find it appealing to have a reputable law professor provide a rebuttal opinion on this important issue. Trial counsel should remember, however, that Federal rule of evidence 702 states that the testimony of an expert is admissible at first instance only if it “helps the trier of fact to understand the evidence or to determine a fact in question. When an expert ventures into the field of explaining the law or giving legal advice, it goes too far. Just like it was here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/the-other-shoe-drops-court-boots-doc-3853994/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos