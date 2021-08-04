Fashion
Let’s end the Faustian pact with fast fashion
Since Greta Thunberg started protesting climate change outside the Swedish parliament, young people have dominated the environmental debate. This is their future, why shouldn’t they have a say in the outcome?
Such a powerful argument, out of the mouths of babies, has helped persuade governments to go greener.
But it’s not just policy makers who understand the influence of young voices. H&M, the fashion retailer, has now recruited inspiring children and teens from around the world to present its latest campaign, titled Role Models x H&M.
The young people star in a beautiful video, shot by Oscar-nominated director Bryan Buckley, where they sit behind or above outdoor school desks and talk about their passion for changing the world.
Five-year-old Jewel is described in the attached press release as a community leader, optimist and provocateur. Ryan, 11, says her favorite activity is recycling and Catarina, 13, is already a very successful climate activist.
So what is the goal of this campaign? H&M donates $ 100,000 to Unicef and donates half of the proceeds from a new line of more sustainable children’s t-shirts to the NGO. But it is also making its ambitious goals for a sustainable fashion future known, including the use of purely recycled materials in packaging by 2025 and the use only of sustainably sourced materials in clothing by 2030.
Boohoo, the online fashion retailer, is also keen to inspire change within the fashion industry, recently tweeting: We are committed to becoming a more sustainable brand. It’s a journey and a future that we too are committed to [sic].
Unfortunately, fashion brands have a long way to go before they start to live up to their noble rhetoric.
The Changing Markets Foundation recently evaluated 4,000 garments submitted by 46 brands. It found that 59% of products carrying labels such as recycled, eco-friendly, low-impact or sustainable did not meet guidelines from competition and market authorities to avoid greenwashing.
H&M was the most misleading, with 96% of its claims flouting the guidelines. Boohoo didn’t even claim to be sustainable: 29 of 30 men’s jackets analyzed contained synthetic materials and 22 were made from 100% polyester, which takes up to 200 years to decompose.
These marks were not exceptional. The CMF concluded that the industry as a whole still largely ignores the growing plastic pollution and the waste crisis resulting from [its] addiction to synthetic fibers.
Ever since retailer Zara embarked on a 15-day transition from design studio to atelier in the 1990s, fast fashion has offered an affordable shortcut to catwalks and celebrity glamor. But it really hit turbo speed with the dawn of social media.
Fashion brands offer a constant pipeline of clothing to influencers, who are dazzled by the freebies and boosted by the platform’s algorithms to create daily content. This leads to trend micro-cycles, which only last a few weeks, and the frequent renewal of wardrobes.
Repeated outfits and yesterday’s trends are out. Huge brand races and dress up challenges, involving loads of new clothes, are very present.
It all seems like harmless fun, but it comes at a huge cost, whether it’s wasting water and saturating landfills or exploiting supply chains. But don’t blame our generation for the rapid fashion boom. We have simply adapted to a market that has changed the paradigm of what clothes look like at fair value and how often we should buy them to be socially acceptable.
Furthermore, low-income people cannot afford the durable luxury brands and rented designer outfits now touted by the elite as the shiny antidote to fast fashion. Still, that doesn’t diminish the fact that the only way to combat the environmental damage of clothes is to buy less. Brands don’t really agree as that would be tantamount to turkeys voting for Christmas.
Thus, the task of unfolding this great commercial construction will fall to us mainly. It means going used, upcycling, and taking care of what we have. It won’t be easy, especially when clothing manufacturers aren’t the only beneficiaries of fast fashion.
What about social media platforms and broadcasters like ITV, whose top rated show Love Island is sponsored by fast fashion brands? Then there are buy-it-now businesses like Klarna, which thrive on regular fashion consumption. How about Topcashback, Quidco and Perkbox, all platforms that promote cashback and discounts on fast fashion purchases in exchange for a commission?
Come to think of it, I’ve lost count of how many UK fund managers have already touted Boohoo as a superstar investment in media presentations.
How long can these third parties continue their Faustian pact with fast fashion? You might as well let them do it. So instead of buying a new outfit for the weekend, find that nice dress or shirt from five years ago. Jewel, Ryan, Catarina and their entire generation will thank you.
