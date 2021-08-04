Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: The Duchess of Sussex’s Best Fashion Moments | Fashion trends





Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, celebrates her 40th birthday today, August 4. In addition to supporting humanitarian causes with her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess has created a fashion legacy for herself. Meghan, mother of two – Archie and Lilibet, may have left her royal titles behind, but her style continues to make waves in the fashion community. The sartorial prowess is good and prosperous. So, in honor of the Duchess’s birthday today, we’ve rounded up some of her best fashion moments since becoming royal. Looked: The wedding dress Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AP) Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in St. George’s Chapel wearing a gorgeous white silk cady dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The dress featured a bateau neckline, which would later become the Duchess’ signature style. She paired the dress with Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara and a 16-foot veil with intricately hand-embroidered flowers, each representing a Commonwealth country. READ ALSO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Pretty in pink Meghan Markle’s debut at the Trooping the Color ceremony. (Reuters) Meghan’s debut at the Trooping the Color ceremony was also one of her iconic and memorable looks. She looked like a princess in a pretty off-the-shoulder dress designed by Caroline Herrera. She paired the dress with a matching Philip Treacy hat and clutch. She looked radiant overall. Sleeveless trench coat Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Reuters) Everything Meghan Markle touches turns to gold, and she proved the same when she attended an exhibition honoring the legacy of Nelson Mandela wearing a sleeveless trench coat. The Duchess of Sussex wore a beige Nonie trench coat dress on a trip with Prince Harry, and she paired it with matching pumps, a clutch and tiny stud earrings. The black and white dress Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot in 2018 with Prince Harry. (Reuters) Meghan Markle gave Audrey Hepburn’s look in the musical a modern update My beautiful lady when she attended Royal Ascot in 2018 with Prince Harry. the Suit a former student opted for a simple white shirt dress, associated with a thin black belt and a black and white fascinator. As regal as ever, she paired the look with a black clutch and stiletto heels. Hamilton dress Meghan Markle attends the Hamilton screening. (Reuters) Meghan Markle turned heads and made headlines when she attended the screening of Hamilton. The Duchess wore a short Judith & Charles tuxedo mini dress, paired with a gold clutch and simple black pumps. Her dress was quite revolutionary, given that Royals are generally hesitant to wear risky sets. The Black Bodycon Dress Meghan Markle at the 2018 Fashion Awards (Reuters) Meghan’s surprise appearance at the Fashion Awards 2018 to present Clare Waight Keller with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear Award for Givenchy, who designed her wedding dress, was probably one of her main sartorial moments. She chose a long one-shoulder Givenchy dress and flaunted her baby bump in it. She paired the look with a sleek bun and gold accessories. The white dress for Archie’s debut + When Meghan Markle introduced baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world, she donned a sleeveless white trench dress by designer Grace Wales Bonner. She shone in the chic ensemble, paired with suede pumps and open locks, as she posed with her husband. The Oprah dress Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey. (Reuters) Meghan Markle donned a special dress for her long-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex opted for a black silk dress from Giorgio Armani. It featured a deep neckline, a matching belt, and an embroidered lotus flower on the bodice. Numerous reports suggest that the lotus flowers symbolize “purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth”, which is why the Duchess wore it. The flying bird dress Meghan Markle at the Australian Geographic Society Awards. (Reuters) Meghan Markle attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards on her Australia-New Zealand tour with Prince Harry, as if she came straight out of a fairy tale. She wore a jaw-dropping sleeveless Oscar de la Renta gown with flying bird embellishments paired with elegant ombre tulle. The red pregnancy dress Meghan Markle in Valentino red cape dress. (Reuters) Meghan pulled off the monotonous fashion by launching her Moroccan tour with Prince Harry wearing a red Valentino cape dress. The Duchess’s dress for her visit to Casablanca featured intricate embroidery. She teamed the look with nude heels, gloves and a Valentino clutch. Which Meghan look do you like the most? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

