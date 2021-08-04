Donating my wedding dress was a chance to switch from the previous marital bliss

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Got a story to tell? Check out our guidelines on tgam.ca/testguide.

Illustration by Chelsea O’Byrne

I dropped off a donation box at my local thrift store this morning and this simple run weighed heavily on my mind all day. My contribution in shoes, clothing and knickknacks also included my wedding dress. More precisely, my second wedding dress. I have been to the altar twice.

At first, my thoughts returned to wedding dress # 1, which could be called elegant maternity. It was an Asian-inspired high-necked off-white silk dress, quickly handcrafted by a kind neighbor in the days of Moose Jaw. I might have looked like I was wearing a half set of heavy curtains walking down the aisle that day, but I felt pretty, comfortable, and understated. This dress was probably made into a real curtain set by some shrewd person somewhere. She and my first husband passed out in the first few chapters of my life.

The story continues under the ad

Wedding dress # 2 is a pretty concoction of powder pink lace, adorned with sparkling gemstones along her front bodice. It has pretty cap sleeves and a silk underskirt. The mid-calf style reminded me of a 1920s flapper girl going for tea at Buckingham Palace. I loved this dress. It was perfect for me.

Marriage # 2 has been over for almost 10 years now. The dress is approaching its 34th season and has only been worn once. Despite its lack of versatility, I saw it as my silverware or my pearls. These are my personal belongings, lying in strewn treasure chests, tangibly connecting me to my own memories. I rarely use these things but hesitate to give them away. I guess I kept this wedding dress for no other reason than it meant anything to me.

I stumble upon my memories in the back of my cupboards, in the back of my jewelry box or inside an orphan baggage, and I always take a minute to remember. Touching them reminds me of happy and sad times in my life. When I hold my mom’s beaded evening bag, it reminds me of her and that rainy winter evening in Vancouver when she came with us to the Christmas Symphony at the Orpheum. He kept our tickets safe and dry.

Lately I noticed my wedding dress on her pink hanger and swollen under her dry cleaning plastic at the end of the clothes rail. It has been in the closets of my life for the 25 years that my second husband and I have been together and almost a decade after that. Why did I hold it back? Did I think I could do something with it? Would my hypothetical daughter or granddaughter ever walk down the aisle? The likelihood of either of these scenarios seems pretty far-fetched. It’s an 80’s style wedding dress. It’s not exactly vintage. And to be honest, even though he’s still around, the marriage he was involved in has decidedly derailed.

Either way, styles change, seasons come and go, life’s journeys take unexpected twists and turns, and a wedding dress is just a moment in time. My rosy piece of optimism was the outfit I wore the day our outdoor destination wedding ceremony was called off due to a sudden and dangerous thunderstorm in the Rocky Mountains. This was what I had when we hastily moved our little wedding party and a few guests up a flight of stone stairs to an unused, undecorated, cold and dark reception hall at the Banff Springs Hotel . This is the iconic Canadian hotel that looks a bit like a castle.

We were grateful that the space was available, but it was a sort of medieval chapel that had armor hanging on its walls and thrones for the chairs. The ornate stained-glass windows, undoubtedly impressive on a sunny day, were more Hitchcock than da Vinci, starved for light by that dark, stormy sky.

It was the dress I wore to sign our marriage certificate, sitting in front of an unlit fireplace in a dark corner of this room. I had planned for this traditional moment to take place under our expensive floral archway on the lawn in front of the famous Rob Roy Dining Room with Mount Rundle towering behind us. It was the dress that took attention away from my stress-induced frown for the wedding photos, which were taken in a dreary granite hallway. It was the dress that I really loved because it was my second chance to love.

The story continues under the ad

Despite the warning signs of bad luck that lingered in the air that day, I believe I was quite pretty and full of hope and joy in this dress. I bought it from a nice store in Edmonton. I remember looking at myself in the dressing room mirror, thinking that I was Mary Tyler Moore and I were will do it after all. Like the little crystals on the front of this pink dress making, I was going to shine with love all around me.

This wedding dress is being displayed at the thrift store. I adrifted it on the Sea of ​​Serendipities to maybe give someone else that MTM feeling. Reuse, recycle and reinvent are all the rage these days. I hope someone sees the possibilities there. Maybe the next girl to wear it will feel the promise of its potential in these delicate threads. Or maybe she could think of something completely new to do with this cute piece of lace. Something to remember and cherish for years to come.

Charlotte Phillips lives in White Rock, British Columbia

Register now for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and tips to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.