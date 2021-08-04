Pandemic has swept away the luster of fashion jewelry industry by Rs 30,000 crore





The pandemic has swept away the country’s 30,000 crore rupee fashion jewelry industry shine. With very few social gatherings and large wedding events due to Covid-related restrictions, demand has declined dramatically and manufacturers have cut production by almost half compared to pre-pandemic days. Production units in Mumbai, Singur (West Bengal), Rajkot and Jaipur have also reduced their workforce by 40 to 50 percent, industry executives said.

The industry employed 2.5 to 2.8 million people, directly and indirectly, before the pandemic. The costume jewelry industry has suffered a severe blow as a result of the pandemic. Local restrictions and the lockdown, coupled with fear of Covid, have kept buyers away from fashion jewelry, Nagendra Mehta, secretary of the Mumbai-based Imitation Jewelery Manufacturers’ Association, told ET. Costume jewelry is widely used by Indian women to attend social gatherings and at weddings. Due to the restrictions, social gatherings have declined. In addition, the number of people attending weddings has been limited by the authorities. As a result, demand has dropped dramatically, forcing manufacturers to cut back on production, said Mehta, who runs a manufacturing unit in Mumbais Goregaon. Most units are now operating two days a week. Tapan Ghorui, who runs a cubic zirconia jewelry unit at West Bengals Singur, said: Demand saw a slight uptick in the first two months of the year. But the second wave of Covid completely damaged our business. Now there is the fear of a third wave. We don’t know when the situation will improve. Meanwhile, the importation of cheap costume jewelry has stopped because of Covid. This is temporary and once the situation improves, the market will again be flooded with Chinese jewelry, Mehta said. Before the pandemic, Chinese products accounted for 35-40% of the Indian costume jewelry market. Mehta said the government should completely ban Chinese imports to help the domestic industry recover. If a complete ban is not possible, the problem of undervaluation must be addressed by levying tariffs on the basis of weight, he suggested. We urged the government to set a minimum rate (valuation) of imitation jewelry on a per kilogram basis depending on the base material, type of electroplating, surface finish and other added values. In order to avoid dumping cheaper goods from China, the minimum value of jewelry should be set at Rs 2,000-2,500 per kg. There is an immediate need for fair assessment, he said.

