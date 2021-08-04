How the new KIDS backpacks inspire little ocean explorers to defend cleaner oceans





Following the world’s first ocean plastic backpack for adults, sustainable lifestyle brand GOT BAG is launching its first collection for children. With its mission to “Create an impact”, the German start-up is not only synonymous with sustainable action, but also active change. For founder and dad Benjamin Mandos, it must start at a young age: “With our brand, we are drawing attention and educating people around the world to a more conscious use of natural resources. So it’s pretty obvious that we have to start with the younger ones. still have their future ahead of them. ” With its supporters, the GOT BAG family, GOT BAG wants to leave clean oceans for the little ones. With the collection consisting of a mini version of its iconic DAYPACKS, shirts, sweaters and a children’s book, GOT BAG captures the color play of the ocean ecosystem and encourages participation and reflection. With the new collection, each child becomes a lifeguard at sea through messages on clothing and through backpacks carrying more than responsibilities: namely plastic waste from the ocean collected by fishermen. Inspired by the appearance of waves, green-blue depths, edgy reefs and sandy beaches, the six versions of the GOT BAG DAYPACK MINI capture the colors of the ocean, just like those of adults. The single-colored versions are available in “pearl pink”, “blue waters” and “reef”. Multicolors are available in “driftwood multi” and “soft shell multi”. The “multi reef” also has the delicious addition of ocean-saver patches. Functional and child-friendly, the DAYPACK MINI is easily accessible thanks to a generous opening and wide straps with Velcro closures perfect for the hands of even small children. The chest strap protects against slipping, even when children’s adventures get a little crazier. Reflectors on the shoulder straps provide visible protection in traffic and both shoulder straps are ergonomically adjustable to the child’s height. Quilted wave embroidery on the back ensures comfortable carrying. In addition to a lunch box and favorite toy, an elastic strap also holds a water bottle. For every DAYPACK MINI, 1.2 kg / 2.6 lbs of ocean plastic is recycled from GOT BAG’s internal cleaning program, which enables more than 2,000 Indonesian fishermen on the Java coast to collect plastic waste such as by-catches. The PET content is then made into high quality yarn for GOT BAG. The water repellent coating is PFC free. To keep the carbon footprint as low as possible, the finished products are mainly transported by train and ship from Asia to Europe. True ocean supporters proudly carry their passion across the world and now young ocean lovers can also show how important they are to their future with clothing from the KIDS collection. There are two versions, both with attractive ocean prints: two cotton T-shirts with eco-friendly ROICA spandex and two sweaters, each made from 50% cotton and 50% recycled cotton. All items come from sustainable and fair family production and are recyclable or compostable. The Mika Looks Up Read Aloud Book is a kid-friendly adventure that shows where our plastic waste goes, through a fun cartoon story. Mika is looking for a missing yogurt pot and finds it in a somewhat strange underwater world. In the process, the child encounters ocean creatures until she realizes: cleaning is much less plastic is better. For children from 4 to 9 years old. The price of the plain and multicolored models GOT BAG DAYPACK MINI is 59 EUR. The model with the patches is priced at 69 EUR. T-shirts are EUR 29, sweaters EUR 44 and the book is EUR 14 each. The products will be available on www.got-bag.com m from end of August 2021. Interested retailers are welcome to contact [email protected] even for small quantities. Learn more about GOT BAG on the brand page: fashionunited.com/companies/got-bag

