Praise for the swimsuit dress, a large rite of passage

I grew up in the 90s, when body positivity hadn’t been invented yet. The brands didn’t have plus size lines, fat teens like me could only yearn for the babydoll t-shirts featured in the pages of the Delias catalog, and there was still a mall store called 5-7-9. because those were the only sizes they offered. If you were taller than that, you would leave the mall with your mom who cried at least once every school year.

No, there was probably only one store in the entire mall where you could buy plus sizes that would make you look like a junior business lady or cover you with dancing hippos or elephants like you. research be the butt of a joke between classmates. (This is one of the reasons why I refuse to participate in the cow print trend now, although it’s very cute on cute girls on Instagram. I’m not falling for it, impression of a cow!)

Honestly, you didn’t even have to be that big to be too big for today’s junior sizes, cropped like they were for the presumably uniform bodies of teenage girls. Should you instead be made up of, I don’t know, a curve, or more problematically, the breasts was all doomed to fit like one of those dresses that could actually be a shirt, but you’re not entirely sure. It didn’t help that hipster jeans and trendy T-shirts were designed to feature washboard abs, because again, body positivity hadn’t been invented yet. I haven’t seen my first fat girl in a crop top until at least 2011.

But among the House of Horrors that was plus size fashion at the time, one trend stood out in my memory as particularly atrocious. It was the plus size swim dress, and if you were a fat girl in the ’90s, you probably wore one.

We’ve been taught to cover up in the never-ending quest to be ‘flatterer’, what every fat girl knows means ‘slimmer’. I had 57 black cardigans and no horizontal stripes.

Buying swimwear as a fat teen wasn’t that great initially, as you can imagine. I was also raised by a Southern Evangelical Baptist, so besides being fat, I had to reckon with the sin of having an amazing set of tatas that might tempt the boys during our separate bathing periods at camp. Christian summer. I wore my first bikini at 28 for an article. I don’t even remember having a tasteful piece or tankini when I was a teenager.

Instead, it was still the bath robe. Maybe there is nothing inherently offensive about the swimsuit with a skirt itself, although I would argue that it was not the most effective design given its intended function. The offensive part was that the swimsuit with a skirt, which covered the thighs and behind and distracted the stomach, was the default plus size option for young girls.

There is definitely a reason why this style of costume is marketed to plus size women and girls, said Amanda Richards, host and designer of Big calf, a podcast that tells stories about growing up as a fat kid. I think part of it is about covering up the type of midsection that is considered unsavory or not worth seeing, but I also think it’s about the fact that fat women and girls are so often encouraged to practice femininity as a way to make fat palatable, like, sending the message that it’s OK to have curves as long as you’re super girly about it.

I had been wearing a skirted swimsuit from the time I hit puberty and old enough to realize I was bigger than other girls and the proper thing to do was hide my body disgusting so that others weren’t laughing at me at the beach (or so I thought it would act as a shield for what my body really looked like), said Alexis Krase, owner of More BKLYN, a New York boutique selling used and vintage plus size clothing. I hated the style though, and while I felt protected I also felt like a super unhip grandma at the beach.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a skinny teenager wearing a swim dress, nor have I seen a skinny teenager in one of my Dillards mini pants. I’m ready to venture out, they didn’t even make them in straight sizes back then, or at least didn’t stock them extensively in this section. But the plus size section was lousy with them because the assumption was that we taller girls have to want to cover up.

And honestly, a lot of us probably have. We were far from Ashley graham and Gabi Fresh having stripped swimsuit lines and the creation of the term fatkini. Magazine covers were still talking about how to get your best beach body instead of the now common mantra that every body is a beach body.

Fat women and girls are so often encouraged to practice femininity as a way to make fat palatable, sending the message that it’s OK to have curves as long as you’re super girly about it.Amanda Richards, host and creator of Big Calf

The first time I put on a size 14 bikini, I felt paralyzed. But I also felt the sun and the summer breeze on my bare skin something else, a skin I had never bared before. And that was great because being as close as possible to clothes without clothes on a hot day is just good.

And look, the skirted swimsuit hasn’t completely gone. They are always selling things. I just searched for a swim dress on Target and found several options including options for weight control with ruching, which many retailers throw in plus size clothing to hide bumps and bumps. . And if you always wear one because you like it or feel more comfortable, I think it’s just great.

But the skirted swimsuit is no longer the dominant paradigm of the plus size swimsuit, and today we have the choice to display our assets at the level where we feel most comfortable. It is no longer assumed that women larger than a size 12 should want to cover our bottom halves.

Today there is a plethora of options for plus size women, although size runs are still limited and niche to find (as is the growing market for plus size clothing in general), Krase said. . But at least the styles are more modern and accessible, and if you want to find something skinny for a petite to medium fat woman, you probably can.

She added: Anyway, today I’m wearing a suit with the belly what a change.

And that’s really all plus size women ask for. The same options as straight-cut women: cover or strip our body as we feel most comfortable.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

