Item of the week: The draped dress





What it is: The draped dress is an easy to dress up or dress up option – and a sure-fire way to create a complete outfit from just one garment. It comes in a range of lengths, fabrics and fits, but the architectural details that adorn it are a constant. Enveloping the figure and often emphasizing the waist, the draped dress is a good option at any age, as you have the freedom to choose the style that suits you the most: mini or maxi, flowy or tight, with sleeves or not. NOW-UI Why you will want it: A modern silhouette with a twist – that’s what the draped dress achieves when you put it on. Whether it’s a clean design with a focus on minimalism or a design with dramatic details, the draped dress offers a good alternative to a timeless wardrobe staple. First of all, it is comfortable to wear, because it is often made in flexible materials that easily follow movements. Also, curtains work well with light and thicker fabrics, which means they can spruce up summer and winter dresses. The trend is out of season; the fabric you choose will make it suitable for the season. Wolford Where have we seen it: We’ve seen the draped dress take the catwalk by storm over the past few seasons, and Spring / Summer 2022 will be no different. From wintery wool and leather to airy silk and cotton, the options are endless. At Alaa, a white asymmetric maxi dress stole the show with draped details on the sleeve and neckline while at Vetements it was a mid-length floral-print number with shoulder pads and a cinched waist. Lemaire presented an option that played with proportions and was cut for an oversized fit while Balmain introduced a neutral halter neck alternative that lightly skimmed the floor. Dorothy Schumacher How to style it: There is no shortage of styles and fits, so the draped dress is easy to match with anyone’s personal sartorial style. Wolfords sleeveless ruched style is a good option for dressing up or casually. If you are looking for something timeless, NU-UI’s draped knee-length dress is the one to go for as it is a perfect piece to create a look. Dorothe Schumachers one will easily go from summer to fall with knee-high boots and a boxy buckle jacket. Finally, the one-shoulder option from Ted Bakers will come in handy for any upcoming event – weddings and patio gatherings. The draped dress is a wardrobe mainstay that is sure to pack a punch, whether you choose it clean or with eye-catching details. While it’s mostly spotted on dresses, curtains come in many other equally coveted iterations – think blouses, coats, and even pants. They are here to stay and will enhance any outfit from casual to evening wear.

