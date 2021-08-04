Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dahiya secures at least one silver medal for India; competes in men’s 57 kg freestyle final | Olympic Games

India were assured of at least one silver medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle category as Ravi Kumar Dahiya made a big comeback against Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev to advance to the final.

The fight started cautiously, with both wrestlers registering points in the opening minutes of the first round and gauging the opponent. But Sanayev almost won the match, registering 8 points in a row with the dreaded “fitele” move. Sanayez grabbed Ravi by the ankles and knocked the Indian wrestler down four times, giving him 8 points to take the lead at 9-2.

But Ravi Kumar made a big comeback by first reducing the deficit to 5-9, pushing the Kazakh off the mat. This movement from Ravi’s left, Sanayev, bamboozled as he also injured his leg.

The Indian wrestler then made his psychological advantage count by immobilizing the Kazakh wrestler with a big blow to finally win the fight “in the fall”.

He will be the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav (bronze in 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012) and Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze in 2008) and Sakshi Malik (bronze in 2016).

Ravi is a double gold medalist at the Asian Championships and bronze medalist at the World Championships in 2019.

The other Indian wrestler who qualified for the semi-final, Deepak Punia, was not so lucky as he was defeated by technical superiority in the semi-final by American David Taylor in the men’s 86kg category.

The American wrestler was too good for the inexperienced Indian, who never took part in the fight.

How Ravi secured India a silver medal

Despite a huge deficit, Dahiya didn’t panic, showing tremendous mental toughness and drastically turned the fight in her favor.

After the end of the first period, Dahiya had a 2-1 lead, but Sanayev prepared and attacked the Indian’s left leg, securing a good grip that allowed him to score three times six. points in a jiffy.

Suddenly Dahiya’s lead was gone and he was bracing for defeat, but his superior stamina and technical prowess were still at work. The remaining minute was enough for him to turn things around and he did it in style.

He grabbed Sanayev with a double-legged attack, then grabbed him tightly, with the wrestler from Kazkahstan back on the mat and finished the fight with a powerful “pin”.

Even in his previous fights, Dahiya was dominant as the 23-year-old had won his previous two technical superiority contests en route to the final.

Dahiya outclassed Colombian Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his first game, then beat Bulgarian Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

He is now only the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kaumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik.

Jadhav had become the first Indian wrestler and also the first individual Olympic medalist when he won a bronze medal at the Helsinki Games of 1952.

After that, Sushil Kumar improved the wrestling profile by winning a bronze medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 and improved the color of the medal by winning a historic silver medal in 2012 at the London Games, which resulted in makes him the only Indian athlete to have won two individual Olympic medals.

The feat since then has now been matched by commuter PV Sindhu.

In the same 2012 edition of the Games, Yogeshwar Dutt won a bronze medal.

Sakshi Malik became the first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she won bronze at the Rio 2016 Games.

This could well be a turning point for the Indian wrestling with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also in the running.

(With PTI inputs)