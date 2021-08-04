Jackson fashion truck hits the road





JACKSON – A native of Freehold and Jackson, Tamara Osbourne graduated from Howard University in Washington, DC with a degree in business management and has held sales, customer service and account management positions throughout of her career. She had no idea, however, that her roots in the apparel industry would come full circle when she launched her Jackson-based clothing business. BeYoutiful creations, a decade ago. My grandmother owned a store in Plainfield and when we were kids my cousins ​​and I always helped her out, recalls Osbourne, a 47-year-old Jackson resident. She taught us what things should look like and fit, how to work with clients and how to run a business. At the same time, my aunt was a clothing wholesaler who had a warehouse in Lakewood, so clothing companies are in my family’s DNA. Nostalgia Factory:The Asbury Park store lets you look stylish today with the threads of yesterday For the Osbournes part, we started offering Christian t-shirts based on my own designs in 2012, she said of the shirts with religious messages that she, her husband Chris and their three children helped. for sale at religious functions and festivals across the Shore Zone. But while we never suffered a loss, the business was moving forward and in 2019 we didn’t do much, Osbourne acknowledged. The market had become really saturated with Christian t-shirts and we were thinking about doing it. Once the pandemic hit in 2020, I thought we could finally close the business without regret because there were no festivals, she said. But during a prayer session, Osbourne got a call to continue the business and turn into a boutique. At the height of the national black empowerment movement after the death of George Floyds in May 2020 and as Juneteenth approached, I created two t-shirt designs for Juneteenth and we immediately sold for $ 600, a she said of the 50 shirts she personally delivered to customers on a massive day’s drive through Monmouth and Ocean counties. With her new income, she placed an order with a clothing vendor in California and launched the new online version of BeYoutiful Creations on July 4, 2020, through a website she created herself. As a curator, my shop supports conservative women who love trendy but tasteful styles, Osbourne said. I have things for church and office and everyone from teachers and nurses to principals, stay-at-home moms and homemakers love my products because they are stylish but comfortable, a- she said of her collection of moderately priced T-shirts. shirts, dresses, jumpsuits, sundresses, skirts, jackets, sweaters, tops, leggings, biker shorts, and jewelry from over 100 different suppliers, most priced as low as $ 80. I make fun, casual and chic clothes using the lessons I have learned along the way from my family and being in business, she said. Toilet killer:How this Barnegat nurse ditched her scrubs to create for New York Fashion Week Taking the show on the road These lessons came in handy earlier this year when Osbourne was downsized from his full-time sales position at a software company and had to rethink BeYoutiful Creations once again. As she mulled over her next move, things were opening up again as the pandemic came out and I felt I had to put myself in front of clients, she said. People thought I should open a physical store, but I didn’t. want that kind of commitment. After another prayer session, Osbourne decided to move a truck that would allow him to bring his show on the road and sell clothes at pop-up shops, festivals, wineries, flea markets, religious events and private parties. I wasn’t sure where to get one or how it would work, but I learned a lot while researching mobile trucks in New Jersey and from Arthur, the NJ Score Program mentor I was in contact with, she declared. With the help of her parents, Carl and Barbara, Osbourne quickly bought an ideal 18-foot local truck that she saw on Facebook. It required some mechanical work and upgrades, including heating and air conditioning, hardwood floors, sliding doors, track lighting, a chandelier and a fitting room, she said of the work she had done. We wanted to make sure it provides a great shopping experience and were able to accomplish that with the help of our fellow entrepreneurs, Phil and Diane. Entrepreneurs:How a collection of 700 pairs of sneakers led to the Long Branch skateboard store Osbourne celebrated the launch of its chic new mobile boutique on July 17 by inviting 40 of its most loyal customers to a catered shopping night. We had a great time and they bought so much! she raved. Now on top of modern fashions, one of the trends for this fall is the knee-length plaid shirt / jacket combination that can be worn over jeans and a blouse, Osbourne said. The Fedoras are also making a big comeback this year, especially with the embellishments, and the color green will be big. But whatever you wear, she said, go for it and you’ll find something to suit your taste! Among the challenges, Osbourne said shop owners are under pressure to invest in styles and sizes of clothing based on what they think they’re selling. You have to pay up front for packages of clothes of different sizes or colors, which can be risky if the items don’t sell or need to be sold at a discount, she explained. I encourage my customers to buy things they like as soon as they see them because I don’t restock a lot. I also know the sizes of my customers and try to choose suppliers that don’t force me to buy a lot of sizes that I know I can’t sell. As for the competition, there is another mobile truck and a few other online stores that I know of in the area, but we have different products, she said. I’m not focusing on the competition because women will never stop buying clothes and there is enough of it here for all of us to win. No cookie cutter:Junction Boutique in Middletown offers artisans a place to sell their wares Empower dreams In her additional role as a certified life coach helping people go through life transitions such as layoffs, divorces, etc., I love empowering women to come out, discover a new normal, and be themselves, said Osbourne, who added that the mobile store is a good complement to the vision board seminars it offers to groups in a hospitality setting. We can build a vision of their life and offer an outfit to match! she says. This requires a minimum purchase, but the hostess gets a percentage of the evening sales in the form of BeYoutie Bucks that she can spend on herself or others. Running BeYoutiful Creations with her husband Chris, who drives and maintains the truck and helps with expeditions, and their children, Chris Jr., Nicholas and Jordyn, this business is a family affair, said Osbourne, whose cousins ​​and aunts model outfits in photos for her website and social media. My family has been amazing and I couldn’t have done anything without them. As a third generation boutique owner, Osbourne understands the power of clothing. When you put on the right outfit your strut is different, it can really transform and bring out the best in you, she said. I love to see the smile on a woman’s face when she has found an amazing outfit that makes her look and feel good about herself. It floats off the truck and it’s the best feeling in the world. But Osbourne also knows that his shop isn’t just about clothes. It’s about making an impact on the lives of women and empowering them to pursue their dreams, just like I have, she said. With will, faith and a desire to do it, it can happen and I hope BeYoutiful Creations can continue to grow and be a part of it. BeYoutiful creations Place: Jackson Call: 848-525-1533 Owner: Tamara osbourne Spear : 2012 Website: www.beyoutifulcreations.com

