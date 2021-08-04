Candace Owens bizarrely asks that we ‘bring back the manly muppets’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens got angry Monday night after watching a clip for “Muppet Babies” in which the Disney Junior show showed baby Gonzo in a dress.

Yes, you read that right. Similar to outrage “Cancel” the books of Dr Seuss, Jim Henson’s classic puppets suddenly make their debut in right-wing culture wars, it seems.

Owens was furious by a “Muppet Babies” music video titled “Gonzo-rella”, where baby Gonzo decides to dress like a princess. In the episode of this light children’s show, Miss Piggy hosts a “royal ball” where all the boys in attendance dress as knights and all the girls as princesses. Gonzo wants to show himself like a princess, but Miss Piggy tells him no, he’s a boy so he has to wear armor. Then the rat-father fairy Rizzo shows up and magically transforms Gonzo’s outfit into a ball gown that Gonzo delights in and he then goes to the party.

“You all expected me to look a certain way,” Gonzo tells his friends in the episode. I don’t want you to be mad at me, but I don’t want to do things because that’s how they’ve always been done, either. I want to be me.

Discover the full clip of Disney Junior here.

Gonzo is actually an alien, so he literally can’t be “manly” – we learn this in the 1999 movie “Muppets from Space”, which shows that Gonzo is in fact part of a race of Gonzos that they call “Alien Gonzos” who come back to earth and try to bring Gonzo home.

The word “transgender” or “dysphoria” never appears during the episode of the kids’ show, and it’s worth noting that it’s not really a word you can apply to, well, an animated alien. anthropomorphized.

Muppet canon aside, Owens watched this Disney Junior episode of “Muppet Babies” and obviously concluded that Disney was “pushing the trans agenda”.

“I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but … they’re pushing the trans agenda on kids via baby muppets,” Owens written Monday evening. “It’s sick and PERVERTI. Everyone should be bothered by predatory cartoons meant to introduce children to gender dysphoria.”

Owens concluded his tweet with the question “Bring back some manly muppets, anyone?” “

As for the adjective ‘manly’ in the Muppet universe, people who rated Owens’ remarks seemed to think they were both deeply strange and also wondered if ‘manly’ was a descriptor than anyone could use accurately to describe the cast of fictitious characters felt (except may be Sam the Eagle).

It’s clear Owens isn’t a big fan of the MCU (Muppet Cinematic Universe) because if she was, she would realize that LGBTQ creators – and characters – have been around since they stormed. pop culture with “The Muppet Show” from 1976.

For example, Bert and Ernie, everyone’s favorite “Sesame Street” Muppet duo, are canonically gay – a former series writer named Mark Saltzman told NBC he based Bert and Ernie’s relationship on his own life partner, Arnold Glassman.

Richard Hunt, the puppeteer behind Muppet favorites like Beaker, Scooter, Statler and Janice was also openly gay throughout his career working for the Jim Henson Co. until his untimely death at the age of 40 from an AIDS-related illness in 1992.

Host Dan Romens responded to Owens ‘point of view on Twitter highlighting Hunt’s story and also posted photos of Gonzo in various “ladies'” dresses and clothing from past episodes. “Gonzo has been wearing dresses since 1975. The episode had nothing to do with gender dysmorphia. Romens said.

Check out a few more reactions to Owen’s snap below.

Fun fact, Gonzo has been wearing dresses since 1975. The episode had nothing to do with gender dysmorphia. Jim Henson hired many members of the LGBT community, the most prominent, Richard Hunt, was the performer of Scooter, Janice, Statler, Junior Gorg and many more. pic.twitter.com/Xzwbd2z1rC – Dan Romens (andDanRomens) August 2, 2021