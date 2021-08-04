Hugo Boss aims to double sales to $ 4.75 billion by 2025





BERLIN (Reuters) – The new CEO of German fashion house Hugo Boss on Wednesday set an ambitious goal of doubling sales to 4 billion euros ($ 4.75 billion) and improving the profit margin of ‘operating at 12% of sales by 2025. FILE PHOTO: The Hugo Boss logo is seen in Metzingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS / Michaela Rehle Hugo Boss, who has been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdowns, also reported a rebound in sales in the second quarter, especially in Britain and China. CEO Daniel Grieder, the former boss of Tommy Hilfiger who took office in June, said he had ambitions to make Hugo Boss one of the world’s top 100 brands, with marketing spend expected to exceed 100 million euros by 2025. The company said it would continue with its current strategy of trying to become more appealing to younger consumers and also look to double sales of women’s clothing by 2025. Hugo Boss, known for his smart men’s suits, wants e-commerce to account for 25-30% of sales by 2025, up from around 16% now. It also plans to renovate around 80% of its stores, at a cost of around € 500 million by 2025. Shares of Hugo Boss were up 1.9% at 08:30 GMT. The company said its main brand Boss saw second-quarter sales drop 5% after monetary adjustment, while Hugo, aimed at a younger audience, reported a 2% increase in sales. As sales of casual styles continued to accelerate, as the work-from-home trend favors more casual attire, Hugo Boss said he has also seen a pickup in formal wear sales due to the pent-up demand for business and party clothing. Hugo Boss, who had already released preliminary second quarter results last month, said sales were up 7% in the UK from 2019 and up 33% in mainland China. The recovery in China came despite calls to boycott Western brands in late March following Western accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang when at least three Chinese celebrities said in March they were abandoning Hugo Boss. Meanwhile, sales in Europe were only 4% below 2019 levels and down 5% in the Americas. About 20% of the company’s global store network was still closed in the second quarter. The company reiterated that it expects currency-adjusted group sales in fiscal 2021 to increase by 30-35%. Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Anil DSilva

